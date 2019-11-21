Women's basketball

Corban 65, Carroll 56

Carroll19 14 15 56 
Corban10 16 18 21 65 

Carroll College: Christine Denny 17, Danielle Wagner 11, Emerald Toth 6, Sienna Swannack 2, Kanden Hilborn 2, Maddie Geritz 9, Taylor Salonen 6, Jaidyn Lyman 3.

Corban University: Jordan Woodvine 31, Shawnie Spink 15, Kendra Murphy 8, Shaelie Burgess 4, Gracie McCoy 4, Bri Turner 3.

Rocky 61, Northwest (Wash.) 54

Northwest19 10 18 54 
Rocky10 10 24 17 61 

Northwest University (1-3): Lexi Biggerstaff 9, Alyx Fast 14, Livi Lindsey 1, Ellesse FitzGerald 5, Sam Van Loo 10, Shelaine Lorenz 6, Maya DuChesne 6, Jackie Bento 1, Kim Weden 2.

Rocky Mountain College (4-1): Mackenzie Dethman 11, Markaela Francis 16, Destinee Pointer 8, Kloie Thatcher 7, Antuanisha Wright 19.

South Dakota St. 60, Montana St. 50

MSU10 12 21 50 
SDS14 13 24 60 

Montana State (3-1): Martha Kuderer 1, Madeline Smith 2, Fallyn Freije 11, Darian White 9, Oliana Squires 10, Tori Martell 2, Blaire Braxton 6, Madison Jackson 2, Kola Bad Bear 5, Gabby Mocchi 2.

South Dakota State (2-2): Tagyn Larson 14, Paiton Burckhard 15, Myah Selland 4, Rylie Caccio Jensen 5, Tylee Irwin 8, Tori Nelson 9, Kallie Theisen 2, Sydney Stapleton 3.

