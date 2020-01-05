Women's basketball
Saturday
NW Nazarene 80, MSU Billings 48
|NW Nazarene
|31
|12
|14
|23
|—
|80
|MSU Billings
|9
|10
|20
|9
|—
|48
Northwest Nazarene (9-3, 4-0): Marina Valles 21, Avery Albrecht 14, Nicole Gall 13, McKenna Emerson 10, Clare Eubanks 9, Jordan Pinson 6, Emma Clark 4, Haley Hanson 3.
MSU Billings (7-6, 2-2): Jeanann Lemelin 12, Taryn Shelley 7, TyLee Manuel 4, Taylor Cunningham 3, Emily St. John 2, Addison Gardner 11, Emma Blakely 2, Shayla Montague 2, Shannon Reny 2, Danielle Zahn 2, Janessa Williams 1.
