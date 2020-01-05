Women's basketball

Saturday

NW Nazarene 80, MSU Billings 48

NW Nazarene31 12 14 23 80 
MSU Billings10 20 948 

Northwest Nazarene (9-3, 4-0): Marina Valles 21, Avery Albrecht 14, Nicole Gall 13, McKenna Emerson 10, Clare Eubanks 9, Jordan Pinson 6, Emma Clark 4, Haley Hanson 3.

MSU Billings (7-6, 2-2): Jeanann Lemelin 12, Taryn Shelley 7, TyLee Manuel 4, Taylor Cunningham 3, Emily St. John 2, Addison Gardner 11, Emma Blakely 2, Shayla Montague 2, Shannon Reny 2, Danielle Zahn 2, Janessa Williams 1.

Sign up for our college sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments