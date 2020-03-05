Women's basketball
L-C State 63, Montana Tech 52
(Wednesday)
|Montana Tech
|11
|17
|10
|14
|—
|52
|L-C State
|14
|17
|20
|12
|—
|63
Montana Tech (14-17): Tavia Rooney 15, Mesa Williams 13, Mollie Peoples 9, Dani Urick 7, Kaylee Zard 6, Celestina Faletoi 2.
Lewis-Clark State (20-9): Kiara Burlage 21, Peyton Souvenir 9, Jansen Edmiston 7, Jamie Nielson 7, Abbie Johnson 2, Hannah Burland 14, Abby Farmer 3.
W. Washington 69, MSU Billings 54
|MSUB
|12
|13
|17
|12
|—
|54
|WWU
|17
|14
|17
|21
|—
|69
Montana State Billings (14-16): Taryn Shelley 21, Hannah Collins 9, Shayla Montague 7, Jeanann Lemelin 9, Danielle Zahn 2, Addison Gardner 2, Janessa Williams 1, TyLee Manuel 3.
Western Washington University (21-8): Emma Duff 10, Kelsey Rogers 8, Anna Schwecke 11, Avery Dykstra 7, Lexie Bland 7, Katrina Gimmaka 5, Gracie Castaneda 13, Mollie Olson 6, Carley Zaragoza 2.
