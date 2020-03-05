Women's basketball

L-C State 63, Montana Tech 52

(Wednesday)

Montana Tech11  17 10 14 52
L-C State 14 17 20 12 63

Montana Tech (14-17): Tavia Rooney 15, Mesa Williams 13, Mollie Peoples 9, Dani Urick 7, Kaylee Zard 6, Celestina Faletoi 2.

Lewis-Clark State (20-9): Kiara Burlage 21, Peyton Souvenir 9, Jansen Edmiston 7, Jamie Nielson 7, Abbie Johnson 2, Hannah Burland 14, Abby Farmer 3.

W. Washington 69, MSU Billings 54

MSUB12 13 17 12 54 
WWU17 14 17 21 69 

Montana State Billings (14-16): Taryn Shelley 21, Hannah Collins 9, Shayla Montague 7, Jeanann Lemelin 9, Danielle Zahn 2, Addison Gardner 2, Janessa Williams 1, TyLee Manuel 3.

Western Washington University (21-8): Emma Duff 10, Kelsey Rogers 8, Anna Schwecke 11, Avery Dykstra 7, Lexie Bland 7, Katrina Gimmaka 5, Gracie Castaneda 13, Mollie Olson 6, Carley Zaragoza 2.

