Women's basketball
L-C State 57, MSU-Northern 54
(Thursday)
|Northern
|10
|15
|13
|16
|—
|54
|L-C State
|15
|18
|10
|14
|—
|57
Montana State-Northern (13-4, 2-3): Hailey Nicholson 10, Sydney Hovde 6, Allix Goldhahn 15, Mckenzie Gunter 14, Peyton Kehr 3, Ryley Kehr 5, Tiara Gilham 1.
Lewis-Clark State (10-5, 2-3): Abbie Johnson 3, Kiara Burlage 12, Jansen Edmiston 4, Peyton Souvenir 10, Jamie Nielson 9, Rachel Schroeder 8, Hannah Burland 9, Sara Muhelhausen 2.
MSU Billings 70, Alaska 68
(Thursday)
|MSUB
|10
|26
|14
|20
|—
|70
|Alaska
|16
|18
|22
|12
|—
|68
Montana State Billings (9-8, 4-3): Taryn Shelley 27, Taylor Cunningham 6, Janessa Williams 2, Jeanann Lemelin 5, Danielle Zahn 8, Emily St. John 5, TyLee Manuel 11, Emma Blakely 3, Addison Gardner 3.
Alaska Fairbanks (6-11, 1-7): Kylie Wallace 12, Brittany Richards 4, Jocelyn Gandara 23, Sabrina Ungaro 4, Sam Tolliver 5, Samantha Saccomen 3, Allana Conwell 10, Olivia Kraska 3, Zosha Krupa 2, Caitlin Pusich 2.
Carroll 36, UM Western 34
|UM Western
|19
|15
|16
|27
|—
|77
|Carroll College
|19
|17
|14
|30
|—
|80
Montana Western: Savanna Bignell 15, Shannon Worster 25, Paige Holmes 4, Mesa King 12, Jenni Weber 3, Lily Gopher 2, Shainy Mack 3, Gracey Meyer 1, Natali Denning 7, Brynley Fitzgerald 5.
Carroll College: Jaidyn Lyman 10, Danielle Wagner 18, Maddie Geritz 2, Christine Denny 17, Taylor Salonen 10, Kamden Hilborn 8, Sienna Swannack 13, Emerald Toth 1-2 0-0 2.
