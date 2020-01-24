Women's basketball
DCC 78, Williston State 57
(Thursday)
|DCC
|18
|16
|26
|18
|—
|78
|Williston State
|15
|13
|15
|14
|—
|57
Dawson Community College: Tamiya Francis 10, Ashley Orozco 18, Haley Olson 5, Arena Plenty 2, Ashya Klopfenstein 16, Mar Marata Crespo 5, Megan Lindbo 8, Ervianne Cly 10, Cheryl Aubou 4.
Williston State (N.D.): Raegan Conlan 4, Eliska Michalcikova 9, Laia Balcells Biubo 7, Jordan Kulczyk 3, Grace Lupumba 10, Gabriella Capasso 24.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.