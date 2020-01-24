Women's basketball

DCC 78, Williston State 57

(Thursday)

DCC18 16 26 18 78 
Williston State15 13 15 14 57 

Dawson Community College: Tamiya Francis 10, Ashley Orozco 18, Haley Olson 5, Arena Plenty 2, Ashya Klopfenstein 16, Mar Marata Crespo 5, Megan Lindbo 8, Ervianne Cly 10, Cheryl Aubou 4.

Williston State (N.D.): Raegan Conlan 4, Eliska Michalcikova 9, Laia Balcells Biubo 7, Jordan Kulczyk 3, Grace Lupumba 10, Gabriella Capasso 24.

