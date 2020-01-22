Women's basketball
Wyoming 81, SDSU 67
|SDSU
|11
|21
|15
|20
|—
|67
|Wyoming
|19
|15
|22
|25
|—
|81
San Diego State (8-13, 3-6): Monique Terry 3, Sophia Ramos 13, Tea Adams 8, Taylor Kalmer 20, Isabela Hernandez 11, Zayn Dornstauder 10, Kiara Edwards 2.
Wyoming (9-9, 5-4): Tereza Vitulova 30, Taylor Rusk 16, Karla Erjavec 3, Alba Sanchez Ramos 12, Quinn Weidemann 10, McKinley Bradshaw 2, Jaeden Vaifanua 6, Tommi Olson 2.
Miles CC 78, DCB 70
|MCC
|18
|26
|15
|19
|—
|78
|DCB
|16
|17
|18
|19
|—
|70
Miles Community College: Binta Salawu 12, Olyvia Pacheco 19, Claire Borot 15, Lili Long 7, KP Hoffman 9, Jazmyn Kellogg 3, Ekaterina Golovkina 5, Lidia Pintor 8.
Dakota College at Bottineau: Sydnie Nelson 22, Taylor Keplin 12, Jayla Howard 12, Trinity Goggles 8, Lauren Gangl 7, Melayna Four Bear 9.
MSU-N 70, Carroll 62
|Carroll
|9
|17
|17
|19
|—
|62
|MSU-N
|13
|20
|14
|23
|—
|70
Carroll College: Danielle Wagner 15, Christine Denny 12, Kamden Hilborn 14, Sienna Swannack 11, Jaidyn Lyman 3, Maddie Geritz 5, Molly McDermott 2.
Montana State-Northern: Hailey Nicholson 8, Sydney Hovde 4, Kenya Lorton 19, Allix Goldhahn 15, Peyton Kehr 16, Ryley Kehr 5, Morgan Mason 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.