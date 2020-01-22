Women's basketball

Wyoming 81, SDSU 67

SDSU11 21 15 20 67 
Wyoming19 15 22 25 81 

San Diego State (8-13, 3-6): Monique Terry 3, Sophia Ramos 13, Tea Adams 8, Taylor Kalmer 20, Isabela Hernandez 11, Zayn Dornstauder 10, Kiara Edwards 2.

Wyoming (9-9, 5-4): Tereza Vitulova 30, Taylor Rusk 16, Karla Erjavec 3, Alba Sanchez Ramos 12, Quinn Weidemann 10, McKinley Bradshaw 2, Jaeden Vaifanua 6, Tommi Olson 2.

Miles CC 78, DCB 70

MCC 18 26 15 19 78
DCB 16 17 18 19 70

Miles Community College: Binta Salawu 12, Olyvia Pacheco 19, Claire Borot 15, Lili Long 7, KP Hoffman 9, Jazmyn Kellogg 3, Ekaterina Golovkina 5, Lidia Pintor 8.

Dakota College at Bottineau: Sydnie Nelson 22, Taylor Keplin 12, Jayla Howard 12, Trinity Goggles 8, Lauren Gangl 7, Melayna Four Bear 9.

MSU-N 70, Carroll 62

Carroll17 17 19 62 
MSU-N13 20 14 23 70 

Carroll College: Danielle Wagner 15, Christine Denny 12, Kamden Hilborn 14, Sienna Swannack 11, Jaidyn Lyman 3, Maddie Geritz 5, Molly McDermott 2.

Montana State-Northern: Hailey Nicholson 8, Sydney Hovde 4, Kenya Lorton 19, Allix Goldhahn 15, Peyton Kehr 16, Ryley Kehr 5, Morgan Mason 3.

