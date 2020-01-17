Women's basketball

Miles 83, Lake Region 69

(Wednesday)

MCC21 16 18 28 83 
LRSC21 14 13 21 69 

Miles Community College: Brinta Salawu 26, Olyvia Pacheco 20, Claire Borot 17, Lili Long 11, KP Hoffman 2, Jazmyn Kellogg 5, Ektarina Golovkina 2.

Lake Region (N.D.) State College: Maddy Leaf 12, Stephanie Miller 7, Jordyn Worley 11, Hailey Hewitt 3, Jadyn Pollert 10, Telesia Manumaleuga 1, Kayle Byrne 16, Makaila Popata Sione 9.

Providence 74, Montana Tech 71

Providence18 18 20 18 74 
Tech17 14 22 18 71 

U-Providence (11-6): Bailey Cartwright 19, Parker Esary 6, Emilee Maldonado 15, Jenna Randich 16, Kenedy Cartwright 16, Reed Hazard 2.

Montana Tech (11-6): Tavia Rooney 5, Mesa Williams 22, Kaylee Zard 19, Mollie Peoples 6, Dani Urick 9, Hailey Crawford 2, Celestina Faletoi 8.

