Women's basketball
Miles 83, Lake Region 69
(Wednesday)
|MCC
|21
|16
|18
|28
|—
|83
|LRSC
|21
|14
|13
|21
|—
|69
Miles Community College: Brinta Salawu 26, Olyvia Pacheco 20, Claire Borot 17, Lili Long 11, KP Hoffman 2, Jazmyn Kellogg 5, Ektarina Golovkina 2.
Lake Region (N.D.) State College: Maddy Leaf 12, Stephanie Miller 7, Jordyn Worley 11, Hailey Hewitt 3, Jadyn Pollert 10, Telesia Manumaleuga 1, Kayle Byrne 16, Makaila Popata Sione 9.
Providence 74, Montana Tech 71
|Providence
|18
|18
|20
|18
|—
|74
|Tech
|17
|14
|22
|18
|—
|71
U-Providence (11-6): Bailey Cartwright 19, Parker Esary 6, Emilee Maldonado 15, Jenna Randich 16, Kenedy Cartwright 16, Reed Hazard 2.
Montana Tech (11-6): Tavia Rooney 5, Mesa Williams 22, Kaylee Zard 19, Mollie Peoples 6, Dani Urick 9, Hailey Crawford 2, Celestina Faletoi 8.
