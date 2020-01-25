Women's basketball

Montana 85, Weber State 57

Weber State12 12 22 11 57 
Montana28 19 17 21 85 

Weber State (3-15, 1-8): Ashley Thomas 2, Kori Pentzer 6, Liz Graves 16, Daryn Hickok 11, Gina O'Brien 2, Ula Chamberlin 8, Kayla Watkins 6, Jadyn Matthews 6.

Montana (10-8, 5-4): Sophia Stiles 4, Abby Anderson 6, McKenzie Johnston 15, Madi Schoening 5, Emma Stockholm 13, Gabi Harrington 9, Kylie Frohlich 3, Taylor Goligoski 15, Jamie Pickens 15.

Montana State 67, Idaho State 59

Idaho State10 14 10 25 59 
Montana State13 16 12 26 67 

Idaho State (8-10, 4-5): Tomekia Whitman 12, Dora Goles 13, Callie Bourne 15, Ellie Smith 4, Diaba Konate 8, Carsyn Boswell 3, Delaney Moore 2, Montana Oltrogge 2.

Montana State (12-6, 8-1): Darian White 12, Tori Martell 2, Martha Kuderer 8, Madeline Smith 9, Fallyn Freije 15, Oliana Squires 13, Blaire Braxton 8.

L-C State 82, Rocky 54

Rocky11 20 15 54 
L-C State12 19 25 26 82 

Rocky Mountain (12-6, 4-4): Markaela Francis 13, Kloie Thatcher 12, Destinee Pointer 12, Mackenzie Dethman 7, Antaunisha Wright 4, Keahi Roy 6.

Lewis-Clark State (13-5, 5-3): Kiara Burlage 19, Abbie Johnson 18, Peyton Souvenir 9, Jansen Edmiston 9, Jamie Nelson 6, Hannah Burland 11, Abby Farmer 7, Madeline Weaver 3.

Casper 81, NWC 56

Casper 21 22 28 10 81
NWC 8 15 22 11 56

Casper College: Raquel Ferrer-Bernad 3, Juneau Jones 7, Mya Jones 6, Ashley Tehau 7, Natalia Otkhmezuri 23, Aspen Cotter 6, Emily Achter 3, Marija Bakic 15, Kammi Ragsdale 11.

Northwest College: Adela Smutna 15, Raquel Turner 4, Lily Henry 9, Samiyah Worrell 15, Tess Henry 2, Kendall Wright 2, Sapirah Broussard 4, Melissa Martinez 1, Riley Aiono 4.

UM Western 60, Montana Tech 50

UM Western16 19 21 60 
Montana Tech12 11 13 14 50 

Montana Western (12-7): Gracey Meyer 11, Mesa King 4, Paige Holmes 11, Shannon Worster 9, Savanna Bignell 8, Brynley Fitzgerald 11, Natali Denning 2, Shainy Mack 2, Sydney Sheridan 2.

Montana Tech (11-9): Tavia Rooney 2, Mesa Williams 11, Kaylee Zard 6, Celestina Faletoi 13, Dani Urick 8, Hailey Crawford 6, Mollie Peoples 4.

