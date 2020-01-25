Women's basketball
Montana 85, Weber State 57
|Weber State
|12
|12
|22
|11
|—
|57
|Montana
|28
|19
|17
|21
|—
|85
Weber State (3-15, 1-8): Ashley Thomas 2, Kori Pentzer 6, Liz Graves 16, Daryn Hickok 11, Gina O'Brien 2, Ula Chamberlin 8, Kayla Watkins 6, Jadyn Matthews 6.
Montana (10-8, 5-4): Sophia Stiles 4, Abby Anderson 6, McKenzie Johnston 15, Madi Schoening 5, Emma Stockholm 13, Gabi Harrington 9, Kylie Frohlich 3, Taylor Goligoski 15, Jamie Pickens 15.
Montana State 67, Idaho State 59
|Idaho State
|10
|14
|10
|25
|—
|59
|Montana State
|13
|16
|12
|26
|—
|67
Idaho State (8-10, 4-5): Tomekia Whitman 12, Dora Goles 13, Callie Bourne 15, Ellie Smith 4, Diaba Konate 8, Carsyn Boswell 3, Delaney Moore 2, Montana Oltrogge 2.
Montana State (12-6, 8-1): Darian White 12, Tori Martell 2, Martha Kuderer 8, Madeline Smith 9, Fallyn Freije 15, Oliana Squires 13, Blaire Braxton 8.
L-C State 82, Rocky 54
|Rocky
|11
|20
|8
|15
|—
|54
|L-C State
|12
|19
|25
|26
|—
|82
Rocky Mountain (12-6, 4-4): Markaela Francis 13, Kloie Thatcher 12, Destinee Pointer 12, Mackenzie Dethman 7, Antaunisha Wright 4, Keahi Roy 6.
Lewis-Clark State (13-5, 5-3): Kiara Burlage 19, Abbie Johnson 18, Peyton Souvenir 9, Jansen Edmiston 9, Jamie Nelson 6, Hannah Burland 11, Abby Farmer 7, Madeline Weaver 3.
Casper 81, NWC 56
|Casper
|21
|22
|28
|10
|—
|81
|NWC
|8
|15
|22
|11
|—
|56
Casper College: Raquel Ferrer-Bernad 3, Juneau Jones 7, Mya Jones 6, Ashley Tehau 7, Natalia Otkhmezuri 23, Aspen Cotter 6, Emily Achter 3, Marija Bakic 15, Kammi Ragsdale 11.
Northwest College: Adela Smutna 15, Raquel Turner 4, Lily Henry 9, Samiyah Worrell 15, Tess Henry 2, Kendall Wright 2, Sapirah Broussard 4, Melissa Martinez 1, Riley Aiono 4.
UM Western 60, Montana Tech 50
|UM Western
|16
|4
|19
|21
|—
|60
|Montana Tech
|12
|11
|13
|14
|—
|50
Montana Western (12-7): Gracey Meyer 11, Mesa King 4, Paige Holmes 11, Shannon Worster 9, Savanna Bignell 8, Brynley Fitzgerald 11, Natali Denning 2, Shainy Mack 2, Sydney Sheridan 2.
Montana Tech (11-9): Tavia Rooney 2, Mesa Williams 11, Kaylee Zard 6, Celestina Faletoi 13, Dani Urick 8, Hailey Crawford 6, Mollie Peoples 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.