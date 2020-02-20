Women's basketball
L-C State 62, Montana Tech 60, OT
|L-C State
|11
|17
|16
|13
|5
|—
|62
|Montana Tech
|14
|12
|10
|21
|3
|—
|60
Lewis-Clark State (18-7): Abbie Johnston 10, Kiara Burlage 13, Peyton Souvenir 16, Jansen Edmiston 1, Jamie Nielson 8, Hannah Burland 14.
Montana Tech (14-14): Tavia Rooney 20, Mesa Williams 12, Celestina Faletoi 6, Mollie Peoples 8, Dani Urick 12, Hailey Crawford 2.
Montana State 98, Portland State 67
|Portland State
|17
|17
|17
|16
|—
|67
|Montana State
|17
|25
|24
|32
|—
|98
Portland State (6-10, 12-14): Kylie Jimenez 12, Jordan Stotler 6, Tatiana Streun 12, Belle Frazier 13, Desirae Hansen 10, Labrea Denson 2, Marina Canzobre 3, Ruchae Walton 3, Syd Schultz 6.
Montana State (18-6, 14-1): Darian White 18, Martha Kuderer 9, Oliana Squires 7, Madeline Smith 12, Fallyn Freije 19, Kola Bad Bear 4, Tori Martell 10, Madison Jackson 3, Sidney Zieske 8, Blaire Braxton 8.
Saint Martin's 58, MSUB 51
|MSUB
|13
|14
|13
|11
|—
|51
|Saint Martin's
|16
|18
|12
|12
|—
|58
MSU Billings (13-13, 8-9): Hannah Collins 16, Shayla Montague 4, Jeanann Lemelin 11, Taryn Shelley 10, Taylor Cunningham 8, Janessa Williams 2.
Saint Martin's (14-11, 9-9): Tierney DeDonatis 3, Makenna Schultz 8, Janealle Sutterlict 14, Claire Dingus 4, Bria Thames 17, Emily Nelson 8, Jayla Russ 4.
