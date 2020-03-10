Women's basketball
Northern Arizona 68, Montana 65
|Northern Arizona
|14
|14
|17
|23
|—
|68
|Montana
|19
|8
|14
|24
|—
|65
Northern Arizona (16-14): Khiarica Rasheed 14, Nina Radford 11, Caitlin Malvar 4, Jacey bailey 13, Lauren Orndoff 17, Regan Schenck 6, Emily Rodabaugh 2, Brianna Lehew 1.
Montana (17-13): Abby Anderson 15, Emma Stockholm 13, Sophia Stiles 8, Mckenzie Johnston 18, Taylor Goligoski 10, Jamie Pickens 1.
Montana St. 67, Northern Colorado 62
|Northern Colorado
|20
|14
|13
|15
|—
|62
|Montana St.
|18
|19
|17
|13
|—
|67
Northern Colorado (13-18): Alisha Davis 7, Ali Meyer 1, Jasmine Gayles 21, Alexis Chapman 14, Micayla Isenbart 8, Bridget Hintz 2, Abby Kain 9.
Montana St. (24-6): Martha Kuderer 2, Madeline Smith 3, Fallyn Freije 15, Darian White 19, Oliana Squires 13, Madison Jackson 6, Blaire Braxton 9.
