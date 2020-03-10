Women's basketball

Northern Arizona 68, Montana 65

Northern Arizona14 14 17 23 68 
Montana19 14 24 65 

Northern Arizona (16-14): Khiarica Rasheed 14, Nina Radford 11, Caitlin Malvar 4, Jacey bailey 13, Lauren Orndoff 17, Regan Schenck 6, Emily Rodabaugh 2, Brianna Lehew 1.

Montana (17-13): Abby Anderson 15, Emma Stockholm 13, Sophia Stiles 8, Mckenzie Johnston 18, Taylor Goligoski 10, Jamie Pickens 1.

Montana St. 67, Northern Colorado 62

Northern Colorado 20 14 13 15 62 
Montana St.18 19 17 13 67 

Northern Colorado (13-18):  Alisha Davis 7, Ali Meyer 1, Jasmine Gayles 21, Alexis Chapman 14, Micayla Isenbart 8, Bridget Hintz 2, Abby Kain 9.

Montana St. (24-6): Martha Kuderer 2, Madeline Smith 3, Fallyn Freije 15, Darian White 19, Oliana Squires 13, Madison Jackson 6, Blaire Braxton 9.

