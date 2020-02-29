Women's basketball
Montana St. 73, Northern Arizona 71
|Northern Arizona
|15
|25
|14
|17
|—
|71
|Montana St.
|13
|13
|23
|24
|—
|73
Northern Arizona (15-13, 12-7): Khiarica Rasheed 20, Nina Radford 12, Caitlin Malvar 7, Jacey Bailey 24, Regan Schenck 4, Morgan Gary 4.
Montana State University (21-6, 17-1): Martha Kruderer 4, Madeline Smith 12, Fallyn Freije 10, Darian White 15, Oliana Squires 7, Tori Martell 17, Blaire Braxton 8.
Montana 90, Sacramento St. 45
|Sacramento St.
|7
|14
|14
|10
|—
|45
|Montana
|20
|8
|30
|22
|—
|90
Sacramento State (8-20, 6-13): Jakira Wilson 8, Milia Gibson 7, Brooke Panfili 7, Camariah King 6, Milee Enger 5, Summer Menke 5, Tiana Johnson 4, Kennedy Burks 2, Emily Enochs 1.
University of Montana (16-11, 11-7): Madi Schoening 17, Emma Stockholm 17, Mckenzie Johnston 14, Gabi Harrington 13, Kylie Frohlich 10, Abby Anderson 7, Jamie Pickens 6, Taylor Goligoski 6.
Rocky 72, Montana Tech 59
|Montana Tech
|14
|13
|12
|20
|—
|59
|Rocky
|19
|17
|22
|14
|—
|72
Montana Tech: Tavia Rooney 12, Mesa Williams 10, Kaylee Zard 10, Mollie Peoples 10, Dani Urick 11, Hailey Crawford 2.
Rocky Mountain College: Markaela Francis 33, Keahi-lele Roy 4, Kloie Thatcher 16, Antuanisha Wright 11, Grace Parker 2, Mackenzie Dethman 6.
L-C State 82, Montana Western 79 (2OT)
|L-C State
|12
|19
|15
|9
|13 14—
|82
|Western
|10
|23
|10
|12
|13 11—
|79
Lewis-Clark State (19-9, 11-7): Abbie Johnson 9, Kiara Burlage 25, Peyton Souvenir 6, Jansen Edmiston 11, Jamie Nielson 13, Hannah Burland 13, Abby Farmer 5.
Montana Western (19-10, 12-6): Brynley Fitzgerald 14, Gracey Meyer 17, Mesa King 5, Paige Holmes 6, Savanna Bignell 12, Shainy Mack 11, Lilly Gopher 2, Jenni Weber 12.
Simon Fraser 72, MSUB 66
|Simon Fraser
|11
|17
|20
|24
|—
|72
|MSUB
|14
|19
|9
|24
|—
|66
Simon Fraser (18-12, 13-7): Claudia Hart 28, Jessica Wisotski 8, Ozioma Nwabuko 7, Kendal Sands 5, Tayler Drynan 3, Sophie Klassen 8, Justina Chan 4, Georgia Swant 3, Emma Kramer 3, Grace Killins 3.
Montana State Billings (14-15, 9-11): Hannah Collins 16, Taryn Shelley 15, Jeanann Lemelin 10, Shayla Montague 14, Addison Gardner 6, Emily St. John 3, TyLee Manuel 2.
