Women's basketball

Montana St. 73, Northern Arizona 71

Northern Arizona15 25 14 17 71 
Montana St.13 13 23 24 73 

Northern Arizona (15-13, 12-7): Khiarica Rasheed 20, Nina Radford 12, Caitlin Malvar 7, Jacey Bailey 24, Regan Schenck 4, Morgan Gary 4.

Montana State University (21-6, 17-1): Martha Kruderer 4, Madeline Smith 12, Fallyn Freije 10, Darian White 15, Oliana Squires 7, Tori Martell 17, Blaire Braxton 8.

Montana 90, Sacramento St. 45

Sacramento St.14 14 10 45 
Montana20 30 22 90 

Sacramento State (8-20, 6-13): Jakira Wilson 8, Milia Gibson 7, Brooke Panfili 7, Camariah King 6, Milee Enger 5, Summer Menke 5, Tiana Johnson 4, Kennedy Burks 2, Emily Enochs 1.

University of Montana (16-11, 11-7): Madi Schoening 17, Emma Stockholm 17, Mckenzie Johnston 14, Gabi Harrington 13, Kylie Frohlich 10, Abby Anderson 7, Jamie Pickens 6, Taylor Goligoski 6.

Rocky 72, Montana Tech 59

Montana Tech14 13 12 20 59 
Rocky19 17 22 14 72 

Montana Tech: Tavia Rooney 12, Mesa Williams 10, Kaylee Zard 10, Mollie Peoples 10, Dani Urick 11, Hailey Crawford 2.

Rocky Mountain College: Markaela Francis 33, Keahi-lele Roy 4, Kloie Thatcher 16, Antuanisha Wright 11, Grace Parker 2, Mackenzie Dethman 6.

L-C State 82, Montana Western 79 (2OT)

L-C State12 19 15 13     14—82 
Western10 23 10 12 13     11—79 

Lewis-Clark State (19-9, 11-7): Abbie Johnson 9, Kiara Burlage 25, Peyton Souvenir 6, Jansen Edmiston 11, Jamie Nielson 13, Hannah Burland 13, Abby Farmer 5.

Montana Western (19-10, 12-6): Brynley Fitzgerald 14, Gracey Meyer 17, Mesa King 5, Paige Holmes 6, Savanna Bignell 12, Shainy Mack 11, Lilly Gopher 2, Jenni Weber 12.

Simon Fraser 72, MSUB 66

Simon Fraser11 17 20 24 72 
MSUB14 19 24 66 

Simon Fraser (18-12, 13-7): Claudia Hart 28, Jessica Wisotski 8, Ozioma Nwabuko 7, Kendal Sands 5, Tayler Drynan 3, Sophie Klassen 8, Justina Chan 4, Georgia Swant 3, Emma Kramer 3, Grace Killins 3.

Montana State Billings (14-15, 9-11): Hannah Collins 16, Taryn Shelley 15, Jeanann Lemelin 10, Shayla Montague 14, Addison Gardner 6, Emily St. John 3, TyLee Manuel 2.

