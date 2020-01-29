Women's basketball
Rocky 43, Carroll 39
|Carroll
|6
|11
|12
|10
|—
|39
|Rocky
|10
|11
|15
|7
|—
|43
Carroll College (14-7, 6-3): Emerald Toth 4, Danielle Wagner 9, Christine Denny 17, Kamden Hilborn 3, Sienna Swannack 2, Jaidyn Lyman 2, Taylor Salonen 2.
Rocky Mountain College (14-6, 5-4): Mackenzie Dethman 7, Markaela Francis 14, Destinee Pointer 6, Kloie Thatcher 6, Antuanisha Wright 8, Grace Parker 2.
Wyoming 65, Utah State 54
|Wyoming
|19
|11
|14
|21
|—
|65
|Utah State
|14
|9
|14
|17
|—
|54
Wyoming (10-9, 6-4): Tereza Vitulova 21, Taylor Rusk 9, Alba Sanchez Ramos 11, Quinn Weidemann 7, Tommi Olson 4, Selale Kepenc 8, McKinley Bradshaw 3, Jaeden Vaifanua 2.
Utah State (6-15, 1-9): Hailey Bassett 8, Taylor Franson 6, Steph Gorman 4, Emmie Harris 2, Lindsey Jensen-Baker 15, Faith Brantley 4, Kamalu Kamakawiwo'ole 5, Marlene Aniambossou 10.
