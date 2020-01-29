Women's basketball

Rocky 43, Carroll 39

Carroll11 12 10 39 
Rocky10 11 15 43 

Carroll College (14-7, 6-3): Emerald Toth 4, Danielle Wagner 9, Christine Denny 17, Kamden Hilborn 3, Sienna Swannack 2, Jaidyn Lyman 2, Taylor Salonen 2.

Rocky Mountain College (14-6, 5-4): Mackenzie Dethman 7, Markaela Francis 14, Destinee Pointer 6, Kloie Thatcher 6, Antuanisha Wright 8, Grace Parker 2.

Wyoming 65, Utah State 54

Wyoming19 11 14 21 65 
Utah State14 14 17 54 

Wyoming (10-9, 6-4): Tereza Vitulova 21, Taylor Rusk 9, Alba Sanchez Ramos 11, Quinn Weidemann 7, Tommi Olson 4, Selale Kepenc 8, McKinley Bradshaw 3, Jaeden Vaifanua 2.

Utah State (6-15, 1-9): Hailey Bassett 8, Taylor Franson 6, Steph Gorman 4, Emmie Harris 2, Lindsey Jensen-Baker 15, Faith Brantley 4, Kamalu Kamakawiwo'ole 5, Marlene Aniambossou 10. 

