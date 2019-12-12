Women's basketball
MSUB 69, Rocky 65
|Rocky
|14
|17
|17
|17
|—
|65
|MSUB
|17
|15
|18
|19
|—
|69
Rocky Mountain College (6-2): Markaela Francis 32, Kloie Thatcher 6, Mackenzie Dethman 4, Destinee Pointer 4, Izzy Spruit 3, Grace Parker 8, Shiloh McCormick 4, Keahi Roy 4.
Montana State Billings (5-5): Taylor Cunningham 19, Hannah Collins 19, Jeanann Lemelin 14, Taryn Shelley 3, Danielle Zahn 5, TyLee Manuel 5, Shayla Montague 4.
Wyoming 95, Mississippi Valley 22
(Thursday)
|Miss. Valley
|6
|3
|11
|2
|—
|22
|Wyoming
|31
|21
|18
|25
|—
|95
Mississippi Valley (1-7): Azaria Howard 2, Shelli Thigpen 6, Erin Smith 2, Ayonna Cotten 2, Chyna Sawyers 2, Ronni Williams 2, Diamond Wraggs 4, Andria Stitt 2.
Wyoming (6-3): Tereza Vitulova 10, Taylor Rusk 8, Karla Erjavec 3, Alba Sanchez Ramos 7, Quinn Weidemann 10, Elisa Pilli 2, Jaye Johnson 5, Selale Kepenc 4, McKinley Bradshaw 26, Jaeden Vaifanua 18, Tommi Olson 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.