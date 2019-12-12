Women's basketball

MSUB 69, Rocky 65

Rocky 14 17 17 17 65
MSUB 17 15 18 19 69

Rocky Mountain College (6-2): Markaela Francis 32, Kloie Thatcher 6, Mackenzie Dethman 4, Destinee Pointer 4, Izzy Spruit 3, Grace Parker 8, Shiloh McCormick 4, Keahi Roy 4.

Montana State Billings (5-5): Taylor Cunningham 19, Hannah Collins 19, Jeanann Lemelin 14, Taryn Shelley 3, Danielle Zahn 5, TyLee Manuel 5, Shayla Montague 4.

Wyoming 95, Mississippi Valley 22

(Thursday)

Miss. Valley11 22 
Wyoming31 21 18 25 95 

Mississippi Valley (1-7): Azaria Howard 2, Shelli Thigpen 6, Erin Smith 2, Ayonna Cotten 2, Chyna Sawyers 2, Ronni Williams 2, Diamond Wraggs 4, Andria Stitt 2.

Wyoming (6-3): Tereza Vitulova 10, Taylor Rusk 8, Karla Erjavec 3, Alba Sanchez Ramos 7, Quinn Weidemann 10, Elisa Pilli 2, Jaye Johnson 5, Selale Kepenc 4, McKinley Bradshaw 26, Jaeden Vaifanua 18, Tommi Olson 2.

