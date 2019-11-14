Women's basketball
Northwest 66, Rocky JV 53
(Wednesday)
|Rocky JV
|24
|29
|—
|53
|Northwest
|32
|34
|—
|66
Rocky Mountain College JV: Josie Hokanson 9, Haile Chase-The Boy 14, Morgan Mitchell 19, Hallie Wangerin 4, Kierra Page 3, Lauren Ryter 2, Makenna Liles 2.
Northwest College: Adela Smutna 11, Racquel Turner 5, Lily Henry 10, Samiyah Worrell 4, Tess Henry 10, Kendall Wright 5, Tayler Groll 2, Melissa Martinez 2, Aubrie Stenerson 1, Riley Aiono 6, Brittany Roberts 5, Lucy Tyigamala 5.
Denver 71, Wyoming 57
|Wyoming
|20
|16
|11
|10
|—
|57
|Denver
|17
|23
|17
|14
|—
|71
Wyoming (2-1): Tereza Vitulova 13, Taylor Rusk 5, Karla Erjavec 2, Alba Sanchez Ramos 7, Quinn Weidemann 12, McKinley Bradshaw 8, Jaye Johnson 2, Selale Kepenc 6, Paige Powell 2.
Denver (1-2): Madison Nelson 17, Uju Ezeudu 12, Meghan Boyd 8, Briana Johnson 2, Lauren Loven 8, Claire Gritt 2, Jasmine Jeffcoat 16, Tsimba Malonga 6.
Miles CC 79, Rocky JV 54
|Rocky JV
|26
|28
|—
|54
|Miles CC
|56
|23
|—
|79
Rocky JV: unavailable.
Miles Community College: Olyvia Pacheco 14, Lil Long 12, Binta Salawu 10, Claire Borot 8.
Note: Pacheco also collected nine rebounds.
