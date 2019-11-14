Women's basketball

Northwest 66, Rocky JV 53

(Wednesday)

Rocky JV24  29  53 
Northwest32  34  66 

Rocky Mountain College JV: Josie Hokanson 9, Haile Chase-The Boy 14, Morgan Mitchell 19, Hallie Wangerin 4, Kierra Page 3, Lauren Ryter 2, Makenna Liles 2.

Northwest College: Adela Smutna 11, Racquel Turner 5, Lily Henry 10, Samiyah Worrell 4, Tess Henry 10, Kendall Wright 5, Tayler Groll 2, Melissa Martinez 2, Aubrie Stenerson 1, Riley Aiono 6, Brittany Roberts 5, Lucy Tyigamala 5.

Denver 71, Wyoming 57

Wyoming20 16 11 10 57 
Denver17 23 17 14 71 

Wyoming (2-1): Tereza Vitulova 13, Taylor Rusk 5, Karla Erjavec 2, Alba Sanchez Ramos 7, Quinn Weidemann 12, McKinley Bradshaw 8, Jaye Johnson 2, Selale Kepenc 6, Paige Powell 2.

Denver (1-2): Madison Nelson 17, Uju Ezeudu 12, Meghan Boyd 8, Briana Johnson 2, Lauren Loven 8, Claire Gritt 2, Jasmine Jeffcoat 16, Tsimba Malonga 6.

Miles CC 79, Rocky JV 54

Rocky JV26  28  54 
Miles CC56  23  79 

Rocky JV: unavailable.

Miles Community College: Olyvia Pacheco 14, Lil Long 12, Binta Salawu 10, Claire Borot 8.

Note: Pacheco also collected nine rebounds.

