Women's basketball

Miles CC 69, Dawson 56

(Sunday)

Dawson17 12 11 16 56 
Miles CC14 11 23 21 69 

Dawson: Ervianne Cly 2, Ashya Klopfenstein 13, Tamiya Francis 5, Ashley Orozco 16, Haley Olson 6.

Miles CC: Lili Long 17, Kate Golovkina 8, KP Hoffman 8, Binta Salawu 17, Olyvia Pacheco 9.

Sign up for our college sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments