Women's basketball
Miles CC 69, Dawson 56
(Sunday)
|Dawson
|17
|12
|11
|16
|—
|56
|Miles CC
|14
|11
|23
|21
|—
|69
Dawson: Ervianne Cly 2, Ashya Klopfenstein 13, Tamiya Francis 5, Ashley Orozco 16, Haley Olson 6.
Miles CC: Lili Long 17, Kate Golovkina 8, KP Hoffman 8, Binta Salawu 17, Olyvia Pacheco 9.
