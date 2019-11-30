Women's basketball

Santa Clara 68, Montana 58

Santa Clara23 18 20 68 
Montana14 14 23 58 

Santa Clara (4-2): Merle Wiehl 8, Lauren Yearwood 4, Ashlyn Herlihy 9, Tia Hay 25, Lindsey Van Allen 9, Lexie Pritchard 3, Addi Walters 3, Emily Wolph 5, Tamia Braggs 2.

Montana (2-3): Abby Anderson 11, Emma Stockholm 12, Sophia Stiles 4, Gabi Harrington 12, Mckenzie Johnston 7, Sammy Fatkin 2, Kylie Frohlich 2, Taylor Gogligoski 6, Jamie Pickens 2.

Carroll College 48, C of I 34

Carroll16 14 12 48 
C of I10 34 

Carroll College: Emerald Toth 2, Danielle Wagner 6, Christine Denny 16, Kamden Hilborn 4, Sienna Swannack 4, Jaidyn Lyman 4, Maddie Geritz 10, Molly McDermott 2.

College of Idaho: Kiersten Rasmussen 6, Lexi Mitchell 4, Makenna Schritter 6, Mackenzie Royce-Radford 5, Kate Renfro 1, Mackenzie Collins 2, Allie Cannon 6, Emily Harwood 4.

MSU-Northern 74, Yellowstone Christian 28

YCC10 28 
MSUN24 14 2214 74 

Yellowstone Christian: Gabby Worley 9, Aleita Amparan 4, Hannah Hayes 13, Nia Johnson 2.

Montana State-Northern: Hailey Nicholson 5, Sydney Hovde 13, Allix Goldhahn 8, McKenzie Gunter 11, Peyton Kehr 16, Kenya Lorton 4, Reilly Walsh 2, Petra Sellin 2, Jada Nicholson 2, Ryley Kehr 8, Morgan Mason 3.

