Women's basketball

(Friday)

L-C State 69, Carroll 61

L-C State17 15 18 19 69 
Carroll1312 12 24 61 

Lewis-Clark State: Abbie Johnson 7, Peyton Souvenir 14, Jansen Edmiston 5, Jamie Nielson 17, Hannah Burland 6, Abby Farmer 2, Sara Muhelhausen 1, Kiara Burlage 17.

Carroll College: Emerald Toth 2, Danielle Wagner 6, Christine Denny 10, Kamden Hilborn 15, Sienna Swannack 4, Jaidyn Lyman 3, Maddie Geritz 10, Taylor Salonen 11.

Northwest 75, Miles CC 71

Miles CC18 18 19 1671 
Northwest19 15 19 22 75 

Miles Community College: Binta Salawu 28, Olyvia Pacheco 4, Claire Borot 9, Lili Long 13, K.P. Hoffman 4, Jazmyn Kellogg 2, Ekaterina Golovkina 5, Lidia Pintor 6.

Northwest College: Adela Smutna 19, Raquel Turner 2, Lily Henry 5, Samiyah Worrell 18, Tess Henry 3, Kendall Wright 3, Sapirah Broussard 9, Melissa Martinez 3, Riley Aiono 10, Brittany Roberts 3.

Northwest 60, Dawson CC 55

Dawson CC20 13 12 10 55 
Northwest10 18 25 60 

Dawson Community College: Tamiya Francis 2, Ervianne Cly 6, Haley Olson 12, Arena Plenty 4, Ashya Klopfenstein 10, Kitawna Little Light 5, Ashley Orozco 12, Megan Lindbo 4.

Northwest College: Adela Smutna 6, Lily Henry 8, Samiyah Worrell 15, Tess Henry 5, Sapirah Broussard 3, Melissa Martinez 3, Riley Aiono 9, Brittany Roberts 7, Lucy Tuigamala 4.

Montana 63, Utah Valley 52

Montana12 18 25 63 
Utah Valley12 18 13 52 

Montana (4-3): Jamie Pickens 15, Gabi Harrington 11, Emma Stockholm 11, McKenzie Johnston 10, Taylor Goligoski 10, Sophia Stiles 6.

Utah Valley (1-7): Madison Grange 10, Nehaa Sohail 9, Jordan Holland 9, Megan Jensen 8, Eve Braslis 8, Maria Carvalho 3, Keana Delos Santos 3, Josie Williams 2.

