Women's basketball

Rocky Mountain College 74, Dickinson State 61

Rocky Mountain16 20 22 16 74 
Dickinson State26 11 15 61 

Rocky Mountain (5-1): Mackenzie Dethman 14, Markaela Francis 25, Kloie Thatcher 31, Keahi-lele Roy 4..

Dickinson State (2-6): Dakota Dosch 9, Sydney Clark 9, Ashlie Larson 12, Ashlie Watts 10, Danielle Wallace 6, Lindsey Peterson 2, Luisa Popp 5, Shali Sheridan 4, Mackenzi Reed 2, Kyley Verploegen 2.

 

