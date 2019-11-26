Women's basketball
Rocky Mountain College 74, Dickinson State 61
|Rocky Mountain
|16
|20
|22
|16
|—
|74
|Dickinson State
|26
|11
|9
|15
|—
|61
Rocky Mountain (5-1): Mackenzie Dethman 14, Markaela Francis 25, Kloie Thatcher 31, Keahi-lele Roy 4..
Dickinson State (2-6): Dakota Dosch 9, Sydney Clark 9, Ashlie Larson 12, Ashlie Watts 10, Danielle Wallace 6, Lindsey Peterson 2, Luisa Popp 5, Shali Sheridan 4, Mackenzi Reed 2, Kyley Verploegen 2.
