Women's basketball

Montana 72, Grand Canyon 67

Grand Canyon13 18 20 16 67 
Montana21 21 16 14 72 

Grand Canyon (2-2): Venla Varis 24, Tianna Brown 14, Jada Holland 13, Kennedi Shorts 8, Da'jah Daniel 6, Mae Bryant 2.

Montana (2-1): Mckenzie Johnston 19, Emma Stockholm 15, Sophia Stiles 14, Gabi Harrington 8, Sammy Fatkin 6, Taylor Goligoski 5, Jamie Pickens 5.

 

