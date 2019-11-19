Women's basketball
Montana 72, Grand Canyon 67
|Grand Canyon
|13
|18
|20
|16
|—
|67
|Montana
|21
|21
|16
|14
|—
|72
Grand Canyon (2-2): Venla Varis 24, Tianna Brown 14, Jada Holland 13, Kennedi Shorts 8, Da'jah Daniel 6, Mae Bryant 2.
Montana (2-1): Mckenzie Johnston 19, Emma Stockholm 15, Sophia Stiles 14, Gabi Harrington 8, Sammy Fatkin 6, Taylor Goligoski 5, Jamie Pickens 5.
