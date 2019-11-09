Women's basketball
MSUN 82, DSU 45
(Friday)
|DSU
|12
|13
|9
|11
|—
|45
|MSU-Northern
|24
|27
|11
|20
|—
|82
Dickinson State (N.D.): Sydney Clark 6, Ashlie Larson 13, Ashlie Watts 2, Dakota Dosch 4, Danielle Wallace 6, Natalee Hafer 3, Lindsey Peterson 6, Luisa Popp 2, Shali Sheridan 3.
Montana State-Northern: Hailey Nicholson 20, Sydney Hovde 10, Mckenzie Gunter 8, Kenya Lorton 5, Reilly Walsh 10, Jada Nicholson 4, Ryley Kehr 6, Morgan Mason 2, Tiara Gilham 17.
MCC 56, Sheridan 42
(Friday)
|Sheridan
|10
|7
|10
|15
|—
|42
|MCC
|16
|10
|15
|15
|—
|56
Sheridan College: Shelby Tarter 9, Haley McDermott 2, Alexandria Trosper 6, Darcy Walker 5, Madison Miller 10, Cynthia Green 6, Mallorey Sheppard 4.
Miles Community College: KP Hoffman 10, Binta Salawu 18, Olyvia Pacheco 4, Claire Borot 5, Lili Long 8, Jazmyn Kellogg 6, Kate Golovkina 5.
MSU 77, UC Davis 65
(Friday)
|UC Davis
|12
|16
|11
|26
|—
|65
|MSU
|19
|28
|13
|17
|—
|77
UC Davis (0-1): Nina Bessolo 12, Kayla Konrad 17, Sage Stobbart 5, Mackenzie Trpcic 5, Katie Toole 15, Campbell Gray 2, Cierra Hall 7, Sophia Song 2.
Montana State (1-0): Martha Kuderer 14, Madeline Smith 6, Fallyn Freije 9, Darian White 15, Oliana Squires 10, Blaire Braxton 2, Tori Martell 13, Madison Jackson 8.
MCC 69, Northwest 57
|Northwest College
|20
|18
|7
|12
|—
|57
|Miles Community College
|18
|18
|27
|9
|—
|69
Northwest College: Adela Smutha 13, Raquel Turner 6, Lily Henry 3, Samiyah Worrell 2, Tess Henry 4, Kendell Wright 7, Sapirah Broussard 1, Melissa Martinez 6, Aubrie Stenerson 6, Jenna Lohrenz 5, Riley Aiono 2, Lucy Tuigamala 2.
Miles Community College: Binta Salawu 23, Olyvia Pacheco 3, Clair Borot 15, Lili Long 6, K.P. Hoffman 9, Anna Boone 6, Ekatherina Golovkina 5, Lidia Pintor 2.
Montana Western 75, SOU 56
|Montana Western
|22
|19
|19
|15
|—
|75
|Southern Oregon
|19
|5
|18
|14
|—
|56
Montana Western (4-2): Mesa King 12, Paige Holmes 12, Savanna Bigness 10, Sydney Sheridan 9, Shannon Worster 8, Gracey Meyer 8, Brynley Fitzgerald 6, Natali Denning 5, Alyssa Crumley 5.
Southern Oregon (1-2): Syd'Nee Fryer 15, Delaney Sparling 11, Kami Walk 9, Bryanna Raff 6, Kenadee Honaker 5, Danasia Allison 4, Dominique Harding 2, Kalei Iwami 2, Annika Riddell 2.
Montana Tech 78, Northwest 35
|Montana Tech
|25
|26
|9
|18
|—
|78
|Northwest
|7
|8
|6
|14
|—
|35
Montana Tech: Kaylee Zard 11, Megan Delaney 2, Dani Urick 5, Tavia Rooney 15, Mesa Williams 16, Hailey Crawford 3, Mollie Peoples 11, Hope Lalau 5, Brooke Heggie 10.
Northwest: Jackie Bento 2, Andie Kristinat 3, Alyx Fast 6, Ellesse FitzGerald 7, Sam Van Loo 6, Livi Lindsey 6, Shelaine Lorenz 2, Lexi Biggerstaff 3.
Montana State Billings 91, Providence 59
|Providence
|10
|16
|20
|13
|—
|59
|MSUB
|26
|25
|16
|24
|—
|91
Providence: Emilee Maldonado 15, Jenna Randich 3, Parker Esary 15, Bailey Cartwright 6, Brittany White 2, Brooklyn Harn 5, Molly Schmitz 9, Kenedy Cartwright 2, Kerstyn Pimperton 2.
MSUB: Hannah Collins 18, Shayla Montague 14, Jeanann Lemelin 7, Taylor Cunningham 17, Shannon Reny 2, Emily St. John 8, Kate Sams 3, Jessica Harvey 4, Taryn Shelley 5, Danielle Zahn 1, Addison Gardner 3, TyLee Manuel 9.
