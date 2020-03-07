Women's basketball

Providence 73, Carroll College 66

Providence17 13 21 22 73 
Carroll16 29 12 66 

University of Providence: Emilee Maldonado 16, Jenna Randich 5, Reed Hazard 3, Kenedy Cartwright 7, Parker Esary 27, Bailey Cartwright 15.

Carroll College: Danielle Wagner 7, Christine Denny 21, Taylor Salonen 8, Kamden Hilborn 15, Sienna Swannack 5, Emerald Toth 10.

L-C State 75, Montana Western 58

L-C State20 25 18 12 75 
Western18 13 11 16 58 

Lewis-Clark State: Peyton Souvenir 4, Hannah Burland 5, Abby Farmer 8, Jansen Edmiston 14, Jamie Nielson 16, Abbie johnson 11, Kiara Burlage 13, Alexis Sykora 4.

Montana Western: Brynley Fitzgerald 7, Paige Holmes 2, Gracey Meyer 12, Lilly Gopher 2, Sydney Sheridan 1, Jenni Weber 12, Savanna Bignell 13, Mesa King 9.

