Women's basketball
Providence 73, Carroll College 66
|Providence
|17
|13
|21
|22
|—
|73
|Carroll
|16
|29
|12
|9
|—
|66
University of Providence: Emilee Maldonado 16, Jenna Randich 5, Reed Hazard 3, Kenedy Cartwright 7, Parker Esary 27, Bailey Cartwright 15.
Carroll College: Danielle Wagner 7, Christine Denny 21, Taylor Salonen 8, Kamden Hilborn 15, Sienna Swannack 5, Emerald Toth 10.
L-C State 75, Montana Western 58
|L-C State
|20
|25
|18
|12
|—
|75
|Western
|18
|13
|11
|16
|—
|58
Lewis-Clark State: Peyton Souvenir 4, Hannah Burland 5, Abby Farmer 8, Jansen Edmiston 14, Jamie Nielson 16, Abbie johnson 11, Kiara Burlage 13, Alexis Sykora 4.
Montana Western: Brynley Fitzgerald 7, Paige Holmes 2, Gracey Meyer 12, Lilly Gopher 2, Sydney Sheridan 1, Jenni Weber 12, Savanna Bignell 13, Mesa King 9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.