Women's basketball

Miles CC 75, Williston 60

(Monday)

MCC21 16 15 23 75 
WSC18 15 18 60 

Miles Community College: Binta Salawu 27, Olyvia Pacheco 9, Claire Borot 9, Ektarina Golovkina 14, KP Hoffman 9, Anna Boone 2, Lidia Pintor 5.

Williston State College: Eliska Michalcikova 4, Rylee Conlan 11, Laia Balcells Niubo 12, Gabriella Capasso 17, Raegan Conlan 3, Sess Dossou-Gouchola 2, Grace Lupumba 11.

Carroll 71, Montana Tech 52

Carroll17 1414 26 71 
Tech12 12 14 14 52 

Carroll (18-9): Emerald Toth 2, Danielle Wagner 18, Christine Denny 10, Kamden Hilborn 10, Sienna Swannack 8, Genesis Wilkinson 2, Maddie Geritz 21.

Montana Tech (14-13): Tavia Rooney 18, Mesa Williams 14, Kaylee Zard 9, Mollie Peoples 2, Dani Urick 5, Hailey Crawford 4.

