Women's basketball
Miles CC 75, Williston 60
(Monday)
|MCC
|21
|16
|15
|23
|—
|75
|WSC
|9
|18
|15
|18
|—
|60
Miles Community College: Binta Salawu 27, Olyvia Pacheco 9, Claire Borot 9, Ektarina Golovkina 14, KP Hoffman 9, Anna Boone 2, Lidia Pintor 5.
Williston State College: Eliska Michalcikova 4, Rylee Conlan 11, Laia Balcells Niubo 12, Gabriella Capasso 17, Raegan Conlan 3, Sess Dossou-Gouchola 2, Grace Lupumba 11.
Carroll 71, Montana Tech 52
|Carroll
|17
|14
|14
|26
|—
|71
|Tech
|12
|12
|14
|14
|—
|52
Carroll (18-9): Emerald Toth 2, Danielle Wagner 18, Christine Denny 10, Kamden Hilborn 10, Sienna Swannack 8, Genesis Wilkinson 2, Maddie Geritz 21.
Montana Tech (14-13): Tavia Rooney 18, Mesa Williams 14, Kaylee Zard 9, Mollie Peoples 2, Dani Urick 5, Hailey Crawford 4.
