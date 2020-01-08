Women's basketball
Laramie City 77, Northwest College 73
|LCCC
|20
|19
|21
|17
|—
|77
|NC
|19
|16
|24
|14
|—
|73
Laramie City Community College: Haylie Anderson 12, Anna Terron 3, Ja'Kia Wells 12, Sam Hester 9, Abby Garreaud 15, Saraven Allen 9, Karly Mathern 10, Kaysen Hobbs 3, Ximena Gutierrez 4.
Northwest College: Adela Smutna 18, Raquel Turner 4, Lily Henry 5, Samiyah Worrell 17, Tess Henry 13, Kendall Wright 2, Melissa Martinez 3, Aubrie Stenerson 2, Riley Aiono 6, Lucy Tuigamala 3.
Dawson 107, Briercrest 59
|DCC
|11
|22
|40
|34
|—
|107
|Briercrest
|13
|15
|11
|20
|—
|59
Dawson Community College: Tamiya Francis 21, Ashley Orozco 20, Haley Olson 24, Arena Plenty 5, Ashya Klopfenstein 16, Mar Marata Crespo 8, Ervianne Cly 13.
Briercrest College: Rachel Lineell 13, Tayler Janz 6, Shaelyn Beswitherick 6, Hope Jardens 19, Brooklyn Marlens 2, Melissa Ellis 7, Ashlyn Feenstra 6.
San Diego State 67, Wyoming 60 (OT)
|Wyoming
|19
|11
|4
|20
|6 —
|60
|SDSU
|15
|8
|13
|18
|13 —
|67
Wyoming (7-7, 3-2): Tereza Vitulova 28, Taylor Rusk 11, Karla Erjavec 7, Quinn Weidemann 7, Alba Sanchez Ramos 7.
SDSU (8-9, 3-2): Zayn Dornstauder 18, Monique Terry 14, Taylor Kalmer 11, Sophia Ramos 11, Tea Adams 10, Baylee Vanderdoes 3.
