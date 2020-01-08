Women's basketball

Laramie City 77, Northwest College 73

LCCC20 19 21 17 77 
NC19 16 24 14 73 

Laramie City Community College: Haylie Anderson 12, Anna Terron 3, Ja'Kia Wells 12, Sam Hester 9, Abby Garreaud 15, Saraven Allen 9, Karly Mathern 10, Kaysen Hobbs 3, Ximena Gutierrez 4.

Northwest College: Adela Smutna 18, Raquel Turner 4, Lily Henry 5, Samiyah Worrell 17, Tess Henry 13, Kendall Wright 2, Melissa Martinez 3, Aubrie Stenerson 2, Riley Aiono 6, Lucy Tuigamala 3.

Dawson 107, Briercrest 59

DCC11 22 40 34 107 
Briercrest13 15 11 20 59 

Dawson Community College: Tamiya Francis 21, Ashley Orozco 20, Haley Olson 24, Arena Plenty 5, Ashya Klopfenstein 16, Mar Marata Crespo 8, Ervianne Cly 13.

Briercrest College: Rachel Lineell 13, Tayler Janz 6, Shaelyn Beswitherick 6, Hope Jardens 19, Brooklyn Marlens 2, Melissa Ellis 7, Ashlyn Feenstra 6.

San Diego State 67, Wyoming 60 (OT)

Wyoming19 11 20 6 —60 
SDSU1513 18 13 —67 

Wyoming (7-7, 3-2): Tereza Vitulova 28, Taylor Rusk 11, Karla Erjavec 7, Quinn Weidemann 7, Alba Sanchez Ramos 7.

SDSU (8-9, 3-2): Zayn Dornstauder 18, Monique Terry 14, Taylor Kalmer 11, Sophia Ramos 11, Tea Adams 10, Baylee Vanderdoes 3.

 

Sign up for our college sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments