Women's basketball

Rocky Mountain 80, Yellowstone Christian 38

Rocky Mountain25 22 20 13 80 
Yellowstone Christian11 11 38 

Rocky Mountain (80): Mackenzie Dethman 21, Markaela Francis 14, Destinee Pointer 17, Kloie Thatcher 4, Izzy Spruit 9, Keahi-lele Roy 4, Anthuanisha Wright 5, Olivia James 3, Alyssia Vanderburg 3.

Yellowstone Christian (38): Majesty Pelletier 3, Gabby Worley 2, MaShaya Alden 9, Aleita Amparan 2, Hanna Hayes 14, Molly Lundby 4, KiAra Sullivan 4.

 

