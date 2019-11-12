Women's basketball
Rocky Mountain 80, Yellowstone Christian 38
|Rocky Mountain
|25
|22
|20
|13
|—
|80
|Yellowstone Christian
|9
|11
|7
|11
|—
|38
Rocky Mountain (80): Mackenzie Dethman 21, Markaela Francis 14, Destinee Pointer 17, Kloie Thatcher 4, Izzy Spruit 9, Keahi-lele Roy 4, Anthuanisha Wright 5, Olivia James 3, Alyssia Vanderburg 3.
Yellowstone Christian (38): Majesty Pelletier 3, Gabby Worley 2, MaShaya Alden 9, Aleita Amparan 2, Hanna Hayes 14, Molly Lundby 4, KiAra Sullivan 4.
