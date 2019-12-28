Women's basketball

Montana 79, Northern Arizona 71

Montana 22 15 23 19 79 
Northern Arizona13 15 12 31 71 

Montana (6-4, 1-0): McKenzie Johnston 26, Abby Anderson 15, Gabi Harrington 11, Sophia Stiles 9, Taylor Goligoski 6, Emma Stockholm 5, Jamie Pickens 4, Madi Schoening 3.

Northern Arizona (3-7, 0-1): Emily Rodabaugh 19, Khiarica Rasheed 15, Caitlin Malvar 11, Regan Schenck 8, Laurel Orndoff 6, Jacey Bailey 5, Morgan Gary 5, Nina Radford 2.

Montana State 85, Sacramento State 48

Montana State15 14 32 24 85 
Sacramento State10 12 17 48 

Montana State (5-5, 1-0): Martha Kuderer 23, Madeline Smith 13, Fallyn Freije 9, Darian White 12, Oliana Squires 5, Kola Bad Bear 8, Tori Martell 9, Madison Jackson 4, Blaire Braxton 2.

Sacramento State (2-8, 0-1): Kennedy Nicholas 7, Camariah King 6, Gabi Bade 2, Summer Menke 7, Kennedy Burks 5, Milee Enger 3, Jakira Wilson 3, Tiana Johnson 10, Milia Gibson 5.

MSU-Northern 79, U. of Alberta-Augustana 49

UA-Augustana15 15 1049 
MSU-Northern23 22 17 17 79 

Alberta-Augustana: Megan Hebert 3, Katie Ballhorn 2, Tegan McKinnon 8, Sheridan Popenia 1, Kara Strange 7, Tobore Okome 9, Alexis Myschuke 1, Tayah Figveland 6, Hannah Mitchell 10, Meadow Muntoe 2 .

MSU-Northern: Kenya Lorton 13, Allix Goldhahn 20, Ryley Kehr 9, Hailey Nicholson 4, Peyton Kehr 20, Sydney Hovde 10, Tiara Gilham 3.

Hampton Inn Green & Gold Classic

Providence 90, Bethesda 52

Bethesda13 17 15 52 
Providence21 29 2317 90 

Bethesda (0-22): Lauryn Dodd 4, Denshay Wallace 15, Tanika Stephenson 10, Megan Burt 17, Lakeia Brown 3, Antonette Dorsey 3.

Providence (9-5): Bailey Cartwright 6, Parker Esary 18, Emilee Maldonado 8, Jenna Randich 19, Kenedy Cartwright 6, Elly Teske 2, Brooklyn Harn 8, Molly Schmitz 7, Reed Hazard 6, Kerstyn Pimperton 6, Cameron Cady 4.

Rocky 88, Mount Royal 55

Mount Royal12 15 22 55 
Rocky18 20 32 18 88 

Mount Royal: Charity Marlatt 8, Satah Rinsky 8, Maddison Hooper 11, Jordan Blaskin 4, Abbey Gillette 2, Marnie Garner 5, Kennedy Horn 2, Maria Blanco 2, Jenika Martens 13.

Rocky Mountain College (9-3): Destinee Pointer 14, Kloie Thatcher 15, Antuanisha Wright 6, Mackenzie Dethman 12, Markaela Francis 21, Keahi-lele Roy 8, Grace Parker 2, Shiloh McCormick 10.

