Women's basketball
Northwest College 85, All-Stars 47
|All-Stars
|7
|10
|8
|22
|—
|47
|Northwest College
|29
|9
|29
|18
|—
|85
All-Stars: Mikke 2, Kira Marlow 8, Marissa Van Atta 14, Tenika Capouch 13, Kaylee Brown 2, Larissa Knight 6, Catherine Routson 2.
Northwest: Adela Smutna 4, Raquel Turner 8, Lily Henry 10, Samiyah Worrell 9, Tess Henry 4, Kendall Wright 12, Sapirah Broussard 11, Melissa Martinez 6, Jessica Adkins 2, Jenna Lohrenz 7, Riley Aiono 2, Brittany Roberts 6, Lucy Tuigamala 4.
Miles CC 85, United Tribes 66
|United Tribes
|—
|66
|Miles CC
|—
|85
United Tribes: not available.
Miles Community College: Binta Salawu 29, Claire Borot 21.
NOTES: Borot also had 10 rebounds for a double-double. Salawu scored 13 points on free throws.
MSUB 58, S.D. Mines 57
(Saturday)
|S.D. Mines
|14
|8
|17
|18
|—
|57
|MSUB
|17
|14
|12
|15
|—
|58
South Dakota Mines (1-1): Sami Steffeck 5, Ryan Weiss 19, Anna Combalia 5, Anna Haugen 17, Naomi Hidalgo 9, Melissa Johnstone 2.
Montana State Billings (1-4): Hannah Collins 11, Jeanann Lemelin 9, Taryn Shelley 12, Taylor Cunningham 3, Emily St. John 9, Kate Sams 2, Jessica Harvey 2, Danielle Zahn 2, TyLee Manuel 2, Shannon Reny 4, Emma Blakely 2.
