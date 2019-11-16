Women's basketball

Northwest College 85, All-Stars 47

All-Stars1022 47 
Northwest College29 29 18 85 

All-Stars: Mikke 2, Kira Marlow 8, Marissa Van Atta 14, Tenika Capouch 13, Kaylee Brown 2, Larissa Knight 6, Catherine Routson 2.

Northwest: Adela Smutna 4, Raquel Turner 8, Lily Henry 10, Samiyah Worrell 9, Tess Henry 4, Kendall Wright 12, Sapirah Broussard 11, Melissa Martinez 6, Jessica Adkins 2, Jenna Lohrenz 7, Riley Aiono 2, Brittany Roberts 6, Lucy Tuigamala 4.

Miles CC 85, United Tribes 66

United Tribes    66 
Miles CC    85 

United Tribes: not available.

Miles Community College: Binta Salawu 29, Claire Borot 21.

NOTES: Borot also had 10 rebounds for a double-double. Salawu scored 13 points on free throws.

MSUB 58, S.D. Mines 57

(Saturday)

S.D. Mines14 17 18 57 
MSUB17 14 12 15 58 

South Dakota Mines (1-1): Sami Steffeck 5, Ryan Weiss 19, Anna Combalia 5, Anna Haugen 17, Naomi Hidalgo 9, Melissa Johnstone 2.

Montana State Billings (1-4): Hannah Collins 11, Jeanann Lemelin 9, Taryn Shelley 12, Taylor Cunningham 3, Emily St. John 9, Kate Sams 2, Jessica Harvey 2, Danielle Zahn 2, TyLee Manuel 2, Shannon Reny 4, Emma Blakely 2.

