Women's basketball

MSU-Northern 58, Montana Western 51

(Thursday)

Western17 12 14 51 
Northern21 10 16 11 58 

Montana Western: Brynley Fitzgerald 7, Gracey Meyer 9, Paige Holmes 9, Shannon Worster 7, Savanna Bignell 6, Shainy Mack 2, Lilly Gopher 2, Sydney Sheridan 2, Mesa King 7.

Montana State-Northern: Hailey Nicholson 8, Sydney Hovde 2, Allix Goldhahn 7, Mckenzie Gunter 3, Peyton Kehr 14, Morgan Mason 6, Tiara Gilham 18.

L-C State 69, Carroll 61

(Friday)

L-C State17 15 18 19 69 
Carroll13 12 12 24 61 

Lewis-Clark State: Jamie Nielson 17, Peyton Souvenir 14, Abbie Johnson 7, Jansen Edmiston 5, Kiara Burlage 17, Hannah Burland 6, Abby Farmer 2, Sara Muhelhausen 1.

Carroll College: Kamden Hilborn 15, Christine Denny 10, Danielle Wagner 6, Sienna Swannack 4, Emerald Toth 2, Taylor Salonen 11, Maddie Geritz 10, Jaidyn Lyman 3.

