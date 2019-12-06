Women's basketball
MSU-Northern 58, Montana Western 51
(Thursday)
|Western
|17
|8
|12
|14
|—
|51
|Northern
|21
|10
|16
|11
|—
|58
Montana Western: Brynley Fitzgerald 7, Gracey Meyer 9, Paige Holmes 9, Shannon Worster 7, Savanna Bignell 6, Shainy Mack 2, Lilly Gopher 2, Sydney Sheridan 2, Mesa King 7.
Montana State-Northern: Hailey Nicholson 8, Sydney Hovde 2, Allix Goldhahn 7, Mckenzie Gunter 3, Peyton Kehr 14, Morgan Mason 6, Tiara Gilham 18.
L-C State 69, Carroll 61
(Friday)
|L-C State
|17
|15
|18
|19
|—
|69
|Carroll
|13
|12
|12
|24
|—
|61
Lewis-Clark State: Jamie Nielson 17, Peyton Souvenir 14, Abbie Johnson 7, Jansen Edmiston 5, Kiara Burlage 17, Hannah Burland 6, Abby Farmer 2, Sara Muhelhausen 1.
Carroll College: Kamden Hilborn 15, Christine Denny 10, Danielle Wagner 6, Sienna Swannack 4, Emerald Toth 2, Taylor Salonen 11, Maddie Geritz 10, Jaidyn Lyman 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.