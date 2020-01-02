Women's basketball
Wyoming 73, Boise State 68
|Boise St.
|19
|19
|18
|12
|—
|68
|Wyoming
|7
|30
|13
|23
|—
|73
Boise State (10-5, 2-1): A'Shanti Coleman 13, Mallory McGwire 18, Braydey Hodgins 5, Riley Lupfer 9, Jayde Christopher 7, Rachel Bowers 7, Jade Loville 9.
Wyoming (7-5, 3-0): Tereza Vitulova 5, Taylor Rusk 8, Karla Erjavec 9, Alba Sanchez Ramos 10, Quinn Weidemann 19, Selale Kepenc 8, McKinley Bradshaw 2, Jaeden Vaifanua 10, Tommi Olson 2.
