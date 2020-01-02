Women's basketball

Wyoming 73, Boise State 68

Boise St.19 19 18 12 68 
Wyoming30 13 23 73 

Boise State (10-5, 2-1): A'Shanti Coleman 13, Mallory McGwire 18, Braydey Hodgins 5, Riley Lupfer 9, Jayde Christopher 7, Rachel Bowers 7, Jade Loville 9.

Wyoming (7-5, 3-0): Tereza Vitulova 5, Taylor Rusk 8, Karla Erjavec 9, Alba Sanchez Ramos 10, Quinn Weidemann 19, Selale Kepenc 8, McKinley Bradshaw 2, Jaeden Vaifanua 10, Tommi Olson 2.

 

