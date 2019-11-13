Women's basketball
Black Hills State 60, Montana State Billings 42
|MSUB
|9
|13
|9
|11
|—
|42
|Black Hills State
|17
|20
|12
|11
|—
|60
MSUB (42): Emily St. John 7, Hannah Collins 6, Shayla Montague 5, Taylor Cunningham 3, Taryn Shelley 8, Kate Sams 6, Jessica Harvey 3, Danielle Zahn 2, Shannon Reny 2.
Black Hills State (60): Racquel Wientjes 11, Morgan Ham 9, Abby Switzer 6, Katie Messler 2, Alyssia Martinez 12, Ashley Davis 6, Noora Parttimaa 6, Raven Cournoyer 4, Cody Robinson 4.
