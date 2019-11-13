Women's basketball

Black Hills State 60, Montana State Billings 42

MSUB13 11 42 
Black Hills State17 20 12 11 60 

MSUB (42): Emily St. John 7, Hannah Collins 6, Shayla Montague 5, Taylor Cunningham 3, Taryn Shelley 8, Kate Sams 6, Jessica Harvey 3, Danielle Zahn 2, Shannon Reny 2.

Black Hills State (60): Racquel Wientjes 11, Morgan Ham 9, Abby Switzer 6, Katie Messler 2, Alyssia Martinez 12, Ashley Davis 6, Noora Parttimaa 6, Raven Cournoyer 4, Cody Robinson 4.

 

