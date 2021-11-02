2021 D2CCA Tip Off Classic at the Trailhead
at MSU Billings, Alterowitz Gymnasium
Friday
10 a.m.: Nova Southeastern vs. Simon Fraser
12:15 p.m.: Kutztown vs. Mary
2:30 p.m.: Lubbock Christian vs. Montevallo
4:45 p.m.: Seton Hill vs. Tampa
7 p.m.: MSU Billings vs. Minot State
Saturday
10 a.m.: Mary vs. Nova Southeastern
12:15 p.m.: Montevallo vs. Tampa
2:30 p.m.: Kutztown vs. Minot State
4:45 p.m.: Simon Fraser vs. Seton Hill
7 p.m.: MSU Billings vs. Lubbock Christian
Sunday
8:30 a.m.: Seton Hill vs. Mary
10:45 a.m.: Simon Fraser vs. Montevallo
1 p.m.: Minot State vs. Nova Southeastern
3:15 p.m.: Tampa vs. Lubbock Christian
5:30 p.m.: MSU Billings vs. Kutztown
