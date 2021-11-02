D2CCA Tip Off Classic at the Trailhead
2021 D2CCA Tip Off Classic at the Trailhead 

at MSU Billings, Alterowitz Gymnasium

Friday

10 a.m.: Nova Southeastern vs. Simon Fraser

12:15 p.m.: Kutztown vs. Mary 

2:30 p.m.: Lubbock Christian vs. Montevallo 

4:45 p.m.: Seton Hill vs. Tampa

7 p.m.: MSU Billings vs. Minot State 

Saturday

10 a.m.: Mary vs. Nova Southeastern 

12:15 p.m.: Montevallo vs. Tampa 

2:30 p.m.: Kutztown vs. Minot State 

4:45 p.m.: Simon Fraser vs. Seton Hill 

7 p.m.: MSU Billings vs. Lubbock Christian

Sunday

8:30 a.m.: Seton Hill vs. Mary 

10:45 a.m.: Simon Fraser vs. Montevallo 

1 p.m.: Minot State vs. Nova Southeastern 

3:15 p.m.: Tampa vs. Lubbock Christian 

5:30 p.m.: MSU Billings vs. Kutztown 

