2021 D2CCA Tip Off Classic at the Trailhead
at MSU Billings, Alterowitz Gymnasium
Friday
Nova Southeastern 58, Simon Fraser 45
Kutztown 65, Mary 59
Lubbock Christian 69, Montevallo 55
Tampa 75, Seton Hill 48
MSU Billings 72, Minot State 66
Saturday
Mary 67, Nova Southeastern 62
Montevallo 81, Tampa 67
Minot State 72, Kutztown 67
Simon Fraser 71, Seton Hill 67
Lubbock Christian 67, MSU Billings 61
Sunday
Seton Hill 74, Mary 59
Montevallo 79, Simon Fraser 72
Nova Southeastern 74, Minot State 69
Lubbock Christian 56, Tampa 44
MSU Billings 66, Kutztown 55
All-Tournament Team
Allie Schulte (MVP), Lubbock Christian, Sr., G; Casey Remolde, Kutztown, Jr., F; Laynee Burr, Lubbock Christian, Sr., G; Megan Zander, Mary, Jr., G; Amber Stevahn, Minot State, Jr., F; Taryn Shelley, MSUB, Sr., F; Cariann Kunkel, MSUB, Jr., F; Kiya Sain, Montevallo, Sr., G; Shyan Flack, Montevallo, Jr., F; Hailey Conley, Nova Southeastern, Sr., G; Katie Nolan, Seton Hill, Sr., F; Sophia Wisotzki, Simon Fraser, Fr., G; Melijah Sullivan, Tampa, Sr., G.
