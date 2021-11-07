2021 D2CCA Tip Off Classic at the Trailhead 

at MSU Billings, Alterowitz Gymnasium

Friday

Nova Southeastern 58, Simon Fraser 45

Kutztown 65, Mary 59

Lubbock Christian 69, Montevallo 55

Tampa 75, Seton Hill 48

MSU Billings 72, Minot State 66

Saturday

Mary 67, Nova Southeastern 62

Montevallo 81, Tampa 67

Minot State 72,  Kutztown 67

Simon Fraser 71, Seton Hill 67

Lubbock Christian 67, MSU Billings 61

Sunday

Seton Hill 74, Mary 59

Montevallo 79, Simon Fraser 72

Nova Southeastern 74, Minot State 69

Lubbock Christian 56, Tampa 44

MSU Billings 66, Kutztown 55

All-Tournament Team

Allie Schulte (MVP), Lubbock Christian, Sr., G; Casey Remolde, Kutztown, Jr., F; Laynee Burr, Lubbock Christian, Sr., G; Megan Zander, Mary, Jr., G; Amber Stevahn, Minot State, Jr., F; Taryn Shelley, MSUB, Sr., F; Cariann Kunkel, MSUB, Jr., F; Kiya Sain, Montevallo, Sr., G; Shyan Flack, Montevallo, Jr., F; Hailey Conley, Nova Southeastern, Sr., G; Katie Nolan, Seton Hill, Sr., F; Sophia Wisotzki, Simon Fraser, Fr., G; Melijah Sullivan, Tampa, Sr., G.

