Women's basketball
Montana 86, North Dakota 72
|North Dakota
|16
|12
|24
|20
|—
|72
|Montana
|16
|22
|23
|25
|—
|86
North Dakota (0-3): Jaclyn Jarnot 2, Julia Fleecs 23, Melissa Leet 7, Makayla Wallace 2, Mikayla Reinke 4, Maggie Manson 21, Juliet Gordon 13.
Montana (1-1): Hannah Thurmon 9, Abby Anderson 13, Carmen Gfeller 27, Madi Schoening 9, Sophia Stiles 21, Kyndall Keller 3, Jordyn Schweyen 3, Willa Albrecht 1.
