Women's basketball

Montana 86, North Dakota 72

North Dakota16 12 24 20 72 
Montana16 22 23 25 86 

North Dakota (0-3): Jaclyn Jarnot 2, Julia Fleecs 23, Melissa Leet 7, Makayla Wallace 2, Mikayla Reinke 4, Maggie Manson 21, Juliet Gordon 13.

Montana (1-1): Hannah Thurmon 9, Abby Anderson 13, Carmen Gfeller 27, Madi Schoening 9, Sophia Stiles 21, Kyndall Keller 3, Jordyn Schweyen 3, Willa Albrecht 1.

 

