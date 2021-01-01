Women's basketball

Montana 60, Northern Colorado 56

Montana13 12 16 19 60 
Northern Colorado15 22 15 56 

Montana (3-2, 1-0): Sophia Stiles 12, Carmen Gfeller 12, Abby Anderson 12, Kyndall Keller 10, Jordyn Schweyen 5, Karsen Murphy 4, Madi Schoening 3, Kyle Frohlich 2.

Northern Colorado (1-7, 0-3): Hannah Simental 19, Jasmine Gayles 10, Alisha Davis 10, Micayla Isenbart 9, Olivia Wikstrom 4, Alecia Whyte 2, Alexis Chapman 1, Jaiden Galloway 1.

