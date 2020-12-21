Women's basketball
S.D. State 82, MSU 67
|SDSU
|19
|16
|25
|22
|—
|82
|MSU
|13
|18
|17
|19
|—
|67
South Dakota State (6-2): Tori Nelson 7, Paiton Burckhard 14, Myah Selland 27, Lindsey Theuninck 1, Tylee Irwin 22, Mesa Byom 2, Sydney Stapleton 6, Lauren Rongisch 3.
Montana State (2-3): Kola Bad Bear 2, Katelynn Limardo 1, Taylor Janssen 5, Darian White 14, Tori Martell 16, Lexi Duden 5, Skye Lindsay 8, Leia Beattie 12, Ashley Van Sickle 2, Sydney Stensgard 2.
Wyoming 53, N. Colorado 50 (OT)
(Sunday)
|Wyo
|17
|11
|13
|3
|9—
|53
|UNC
|14
|5
|11
|14
|6—
|50
Wyoming (3-2): Jaye Johnson 9, Dagny Davidsdottir 2, Alba Sanchez Ramos 2, Quinn Weidemann 13, Tommi Olson 10, Ola Ustowska 11, Grace Ellis 6.
Northern Colorado (1-6): Alisha Davis 12, Alecia Whyte 7, Brooklyn Evans 2, Jasmine Gayles 6, Alexis Chapman 4, Micayla Isenbart 17, Reka Soos 2.
L-C State 60, Carroll 50
(Sunday)
|Carroll
|14
|12
|10
|14
|—
|50
|L-C State
|6
|10
|21
|23
|—
|60
Carroll College: Danielle Wagner 11, Christine Denny 9, Sienna Swannack 7, Jamie Pickens 7, Kamden Hilborn 4, Jaidyn Lyman 6, Maddie Geritz 6.
Lewis-Clark State: Peyton Souvenir 17, Abbie Johnson 14, Kiara Burlage 13, Abby Farmer 9, Hannah Broyles 3, Callie Stevens 2, Heidi Sellmann 2.
