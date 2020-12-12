Women's basketball
Montana Tech 69, UM Western 57
|Montana Tech
|14
|10
|21
|24
|—
|69
|UM Western
|16
|10
|20
|11
|—
|57
Montana Tech (1-0, 1-0): Mollie Peoples 15, Jaden Comings 1, Dani Urick 5, Tavia Rooney 19, Mesa Williams 8, Abriue Rademacher 6, Brooke Heggie 10, Celestina Faletoi 5.
Montana Western (2-1, 0-1): Brynley Fitzgerald 14, Natali Denning 10, Paige Holmes 9, Jenni Weber 6, Shainy Mack 4, Lilly Gopher 7, Sydney Sheridan 7.
Lewis-Clark State 90, MSU-Northern 84
|Lewis-Clark State
|18
|24
|20
|28
|—
|90
|MSU-Northern
|22
|21
|20
|21
|—
|84
Lewis-Clark State (3-1): Peyton Souvenir 9, Abby Farmer 3, Jansen Edmiston 10, Sara Muehlhausen 2, Maddie Holm 13, Abbie Johnson 15, Callie Stevens 2, Kiara Burlage 34, Hannah Broyles 2.
MSU-Northern (1-3): Allix Goldhahn 29, L'Tia Lawrence 6, Ryley Kehr 7, Mckenzie Gunter 18, Peyton Kehr 12, Cameron Mooney 10, Sydney Hovde 2.
UNLV 54, Wyoming 46
|Wyoming
|8
|8
|17
|13
|—
|46
|UNLV
|10
|15
|19
|10
|—
|54
Wyoming (1-2, 0-1): Alba Sanchez Ramos 7, McKinley Bradshaw 14, Quinn Weidemann 4, Tommi Olson 4, Dagny Davidsdottir 9, Paula Salazar 6, Jaye Johnson 2.
UNLV (2-2, 1-0): Delaynie Byrne 9, Desi-Rae Young 9, Nia Johnson 7, Jade Thomas 5, Jacinta Buckley 3, Keyana Wilfred 20, Jasmine Singleton 1.
