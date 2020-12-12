Women's basketball

Montana Tech 69, UM Western 57

Montana Tech14 10 21 24 69 
UM Western16 10 20 11 57 

Montana Tech (1-0, 1-0): Mollie Peoples 15, Jaden Comings 1, Dani Urick 5, Tavia Rooney 19, Mesa Williams 8, Abriue Rademacher 6, Brooke Heggie 10, Celestina Faletoi 5.

Montana Western (2-1, 0-1): Brynley Fitzgerald 14, Natali Denning 10, Paige Holmes 9, Jenni Weber 6, Shainy Mack 4, Lilly Gopher 7, Sydney Sheridan 7.

Lewis-Clark State 90, MSU-Northern 84

Lewis-Clark State18 24 20 28 90 
MSU-Northern22 21 20 21 84 

Lewis-Clark State (3-1): Peyton Souvenir 9, Abby Farmer 3, Jansen Edmiston 10, Sara Muehlhausen 2, Maddie Holm 13, Abbie Johnson 15, Callie Stevens 2, Kiara Burlage 34, Hannah Broyles 2.

MSU-Northern (1-3): Allix Goldhahn 29, L'Tia Lawrence 6, Ryley Kehr 7, Mckenzie Gunter 18, Peyton Kehr 12, Cameron Mooney 10, Sydney Hovde 2.

UNLV 54, Wyoming 46

Wyoming17 13 46 
UNLV10 15 19 10 54 

Wyoming (1-2, 0-1): Alba Sanchez Ramos 7, McKinley Bradshaw 14, Quinn Weidemann 4, Tommi Olson 4, Dagny Davidsdottir 9, Paula Salazar 6, Jaye Johnson 2.

UNLV (2-2, 1-0): Delaynie Byrne 9, Desi-Rae Young 9, Nia Johnson 7, Jade Thomas 5, Jacinta Buckley 3, Keyana Wilfred 20, Jasmine Singleton 1.

