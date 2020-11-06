Women's basketball
Carroll College 69, Dakota State 65
|Carroll
|12
|19
|18
|20
|—
|69
|Dakota St.
|8
|16
|18
|23
|—
|65
Carroll College (1-0): Jamie Pickens 12, Jaidyn Lyman 8, Danielle Wagner 6, Christine Denny 20, Sienna Swannack 9, Genesis Wilkinson 6, Kamden Hilborn 3, Emma Madsen 3, Molly McDermott 2.
Dakota State (2-2): Eksie Aslesen 10, Jessi Giles 16, Ashlyn MacDonald 3, Courtney Menning 1, Lexi Robson 4, Shaylee DeBeer 4, Savannah Walsdorf 17, Cheylee Nagel 3, Morgan Koepsell 7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.