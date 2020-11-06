Women's basketball

Carroll College 69, Dakota State 65

Carroll12 19 18 20 69 
Dakota St. 16 18 23 65 

Carroll College (1-0): Jamie Pickens 12, Jaidyn Lyman 8, Danielle Wagner 6, Christine Denny 20, Sienna Swannack 9, Genesis Wilkinson 6, Kamden Hilborn 3, Emma Madsen 3, Molly McDermott 2.

Dakota State (2-2): Eksie Aslesen 10, Jessi Giles 16, Ashlyn MacDonald 3, Courtney Menning 1, Lexi Robson 4, Shaylee DeBeer 4, Savannah Walsdorf 17, Cheylee Nagel 3, Morgan Koepsell 7.

 

Tags

Load comments