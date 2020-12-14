Women's basketball
Wyoming 67, UNLV 62
|Wyo
|14
|14
|13
|26
|—
|67
|UNLV
|15
|15
|10
|22
|—
|62
Wyoming (2-2, 1-1): Dagny Davidsdottir 8, Alba Sanchez Ramos 20, McKinley Bradshaw 13, Quinn Weidermann 10, Tommi Olson 4, Ola Ustowska 2, Marta Savic 1, Grace Ellis 9.
UNLV (2-3, 1-1): Delaynie Byrne 7, Desi-Rae Young 20, Jade Thomas 6, Nia Johnson 12, Keyana Wilfred 11, Tianna Carter 3, Jasmine Singleton 1, Jacinta Buckley 2.
