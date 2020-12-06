Women's basketball

Montana State 84, North Dakota 72

North Dakota16 17 16 23 72 
Montana State23 19 20 22 84 

North Dakota (0-2): Julia Fleecs 16, Melissa Leet 6, Makayla Wallace 4, Mikayla Reinke 2, Jaclyn Jarnot 1, Juliet Gordon 18, Megan Zander 12, Claire Orth 9, Kacie Borowicz 4.

Montana State (1-0): Tori Martell 26, Darian White 22, Katelynn Limardo 7, Madison Jackson 4, Taylor Janssen 10, Lexi Deden 9, Ava Ranson 6.

UM Western 72, College of Idaho 52

College of Idaho14 10 20 52 
Montana Western14 25 18 15 72 

College of Idaho (0-3): Emma Anderson 4, Lexi Mitchell 12, Cierra Dvorak 2, Sophia Jackson 7, Allie Cannon 4, Chevelle Shepherd 8, Kaylee Krusemark 9, Sienna Riggle 2, Kiersten 4.

Montana Western (2-0): Brynley Fitzgerald 3, Jenni Weber 11, Mesa King 2, Paige Holmes 6, Sydney Sheridan 4, Natali Denning 23, Shainy Mack 8, Lilly Gopher 13, Jayden Winslow 2.

Tags

Load comments