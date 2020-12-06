Women's basketball
Montana State 84, North Dakota 72
|North Dakota
|16
|17
|16
|23
|—
|72
|Montana State
|23
|19
|20
|22
|—
|84
North Dakota (0-2): Julia Fleecs 16, Melissa Leet 6, Makayla Wallace 4, Mikayla Reinke 2, Jaclyn Jarnot 1, Juliet Gordon 18, Megan Zander 12, Claire Orth 9, Kacie Borowicz 4.
Montana State (1-0): Tori Martell 26, Darian White 22, Katelynn Limardo 7, Madison Jackson 4, Taylor Janssen 10, Lexi Deden 9, Ava Ranson 6.
UM Western 72, College of Idaho 52
|College of Idaho
|8
|14
|10
|20
|—
|52
|Montana Western
|14
|25
|18
|15
|—
|72
College of Idaho (0-3): Emma Anderson 4, Lexi Mitchell 12, Cierra Dvorak 2, Sophia Jackson 7, Allie Cannon 4, Chevelle Shepherd 8, Kaylee Krusemark 9, Sienna Riggle 2, Kiersten 4.
Montana Western (2-0): Brynley Fitzgerald 3, Jenni Weber 11, Mesa King 2, Paige Holmes 6, Sydney Sheridan 4, Natali Denning 23, Shainy Mack 8, Lilly Gopher 13, Jayden Winslow 2.
