Women's basketball

Carroll College 69, Valley City State 32

Valley City State (N.D.)912 32 
Carroll College182691669

Valley City State (N.D.): Allie Critchley 6, Maara Nelson 4, Adriana Torres 1, Emma Nielsen 5, Macy Kvilvang 3, Andranae Powns 3, Dani Schwanke 5, Taryn Dieterle 4, Niea Ulmer 1.

Carroll College: Jamie Pickens 19, Danielle Wagner 7, Christine Denny 8, Kamden Hilborn 11, Sienna Swannack 10, Rakiah Grende 2, Jaidyn Lyman 2, Genesis Wilkinson 5, Erica Nessan  2, Kyle Olson 2, Molly McDermott 1.

L-C State 75, MSU-Northern 66

L-C State21 21 19 14 75 
MSU-Northern16 22 22 66 

Lewis-Clark State: Abbie Johnson 12, Kiara Burlage 16, Peyton Souvenir 3, Abby Farmer 15, Jansen Edmiston 17, Rachel Schroeder 3, Madeline Weaver 3, Hannah Broyles 2, Heidi Sellman 4.

Montana State-Northern: Ryley Kehr 8, Sydney Hovde 8, Allix Goldhahn 14, Mckenzie Gunter 14, Peyton Kehr 6, L'Tia Lawrence 14, Cameron Mooney 2.

Tags

Load comments