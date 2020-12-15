Women's basketball
Montana 61, Seattle 55
|Montana
|22
|9
|20
|10
|—
|61
|Seattle
|9
|11
|21
|14
|—
|55
Montana (2-2): Hannah Thurmon 9, Abby Anderson 12, Carmen Gfeller 6, Sophia Stiles 8, Jordyn Schweyen 7, Kyndall Keller 17, Karsen Murphy 2.
Seattle (2-4): Georgia Kehoe 8, McKenzi Williams 13, Courtney Murphy 9, Bree Calhoun 23, Chinwe Ezeonu 2.
