Women's basketball

Montana 61, Seattle 55

Montana22 20 10 61 
Seattle11 21 14 55 

Montana (2-2): Hannah Thurmon 9, Abby Anderson 12, Carmen Gfeller 6, Sophia Stiles 8, Jordyn Schweyen 7, Kyndall Keller 17, Karsen Murphy 2.

Seattle (2-4): Georgia Kehoe 8, McKenzi Williams 13, Courtney Murphy 9, Bree Calhoun 23, Chinwe Ezeonu 2.

 

Tags

Load comments