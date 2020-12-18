Women's basketball

Montana State 80, Portland 67

Montana State18 14 19 29 80 
Portland12 20 20 15 67 

Montana State (2-2): Kola Bad Bear 10, Taylor Janssen 6, Darian White 24, Tori Martell 19, Lexi Deden 5, Skye Lindsay 11, Leia Beattie 5.

Portland (3-3): Keeley Frawley 2, Alex Fowler 31, Lauren Walker 2, Haylee Andrews 16, Maddie Muhlheim 8, Emme Shearer 3, Liana Kaitu'u 2, Tyler McCliment-Call 2, McKelle Meek 1.

Carroll 68, Montana Tech 57

Carroll11 21 13 23 68 
Montana Tech15 16 20 57 

Carroll College (6-0, 1-0): Jamie Pickens 9, Danielle Wagner 18, Christine Denny 15, Kamden Hilborn 4, Sienna Swannack 9, Jaidyn Lyman 3, Genesis Wilkinson 2, Emma Madsen 6, Maddie Geritz 2.

Montana Tech (1-2, 1-2): Tavia Rooney 9, Brooke Heggie 8, Madison Allen 3, Dani Urick 5, Mesa Williams 11, Hailey Crawford 2, Mollie Peoples 13, Soda Rice 2, Celestina Faletoi 4.

