Women's basketball
Montana State 80, Portland 67
|Montana State
|18
|14
|19
|29
|—
|80
|Portland
|12
|20
|20
|15
|—
|67
Montana State (2-2): Kola Bad Bear 10, Taylor Janssen 6, Darian White 24, Tori Martell 19, Lexi Deden 5, Skye Lindsay 11, Leia Beattie 5.
Portland (3-3): Keeley Frawley 2, Alex Fowler 31, Lauren Walker 2, Haylee Andrews 16, Maddie Muhlheim 8, Emme Shearer 3, Liana Kaitu'u 2, Tyler McCliment-Call 2, McKelle Meek 1.
Carroll 68, Montana Tech 57
|Carroll
|11
|21
|13
|23
|—
|68
|Montana Tech
|15
|16
|20
|6
|—
|57
Carroll College (6-0, 1-0): Jamie Pickens 9, Danielle Wagner 18, Christine Denny 15, Kamden Hilborn 4, Sienna Swannack 9, Jaidyn Lyman 3, Genesis Wilkinson 2, Emma Madsen 6, Maddie Geritz 2.
Montana Tech (1-2, 1-2): Tavia Rooney 9, Brooke Heggie 8, Madison Allen 3, Dani Urick 5, Mesa Williams 11, Hailey Crawford 2, Mollie Peoples 13, Soda Rice 2, Celestina Faletoi 4.
