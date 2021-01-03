Women's basketball

Montana State 66, Utah Valley 63

Montana State15 18 19 14 66 
Utah Valley18 10 14 19 63 

Montana State (3-3): Kola Bad Bear 5, Katelynn Limardo 15, Taylor Janssen 6, Darian White 5, Tori Martell 6, Leia Beattie 5, Lexi Deden 9, Ashley Van Sickle 2, Gabby Mocchi 13.

Utah Valley (2-1): Shalyn Fano13, Nehaa Sohail 9, Josie Williams 17, Maria Cavalho 4, Kayla Anderson 9, Eleyana Tafisi 1, Madison Grange 10.

Wyoming 65, Fresno State 63

Fresno State15 21 13 14 63 
Wyoming12 19 13 21 65 

Fresno State (3-4, 1-2): Maddi Utti 2, Brooke Walling 7, Hanna Cavinder 12, Haley Cavinder 28, Aly Gamez 10, Keely Brown 2, Charisse Fairley 2.

Wyoming (4-2, 2-1): Jaye Johnson 8, Dagny Davidsdottir 4, Alba Sanchez Ramos 14, Quinn Weidemann 16, Tommi Olson 6, Ola Ustowska 9, Marta Savic 8.

