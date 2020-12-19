Women's basketball
Carroll 65, L-C State 60
(Saturday)
|Carroll
|15
|17
|15
|18
|—
|65
|L-C State
|17
|17
|12
|14
|—
|60
Carroll College: Danielle Wagner 21, Christine Denny 15, Sienna Swannack 8, Jamie Pickens 6, Maddie Geritz 6, Genesis Wilkinson 5, Emma Madsen 2, Molly Mcdermott 2.
Lewis-Clark State: Jansen Edmiston 17, Kiara Burlage 14, Abbie Johnson 10, Peyton Souvenir 7, Abby Farmer 3, Callie Stevens 4, Maddie Holm 3, Heidi Sellman 2.
