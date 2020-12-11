Women's basketball
BYU 72, Montana State 58
|Montana State
|9
|9
|19
|21
|—
|58
|BYU
|25
|15
|20
|12
|—
|72
Montana State (1-1): Kola Bad Bear 10, Katelynn Limardo 6, Darian White 16, Tori Martell 10, Ava Ranson 5, Taylor Janssen 3, Ashley Van Sickle 2, Lexi Deden 5, Sydney Stensgard 1.
Brigham Young (3-1): Lauren Gustin 8, Sara Hamson 4, Shaylee Gonzales 18, Maria Albiero 5, Paisley Harding 11, Tegan Graham 9, Kaylee Smiler 9, Malli Perri 3, Tahlia White 2, Kyra Beckman 3.
