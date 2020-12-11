Women's basketball
Utah 73, Montana State 63
|Montana State
|17
|18
|16
|12
|—
|63
|Utah
|21
|12
|18
|22
|—
|73
Montana State (1-2): Darian White 21, Madison Jackson 11, Katelynn Limardo 10, Tori Martell 5, Kola Bad Bear 5, Skye Lindsay 5, Taylor Janssen 4, Lexi Deden 2.
Utah (2-1): Andrea Torres 11, Brynna Maxwell 11, Lola Pendande 10, Dru Gylten 5, Niyah Becker 3, Kemery Martin 12, Kennady McQueen 9, Peyton McFarland 8, Zuzanna Puc 4.
Lewis-Clark State 66, MSU-Northern 54
|Lewis-Clark State
|16
|14
|24
|12
|—
|66
|MSU-Northern
|10
|22
|13
|9
|—
|54
Lewis-Clark State: Abbie Johnson 15, Kiara Burlage 14, Peyton Souvenir 15, Abby Farmer 9, Jansen Edmiston 4, Sara Muehlhausen 2, Maddie Holm 2, Callie Stevens 5.
MSU-Northern: Ryley Kehr 5, Sydney Hovde 10, Allix Goldhahn 10, Mckenzie Gunter 4, Peyton Kehr 13, L'Tia Lawrence 2, Dulci Skunkcap 2, Morgan Mason 2, Cameron Mooney 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.