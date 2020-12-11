Women's basketball

Utah 73, Montana State 63

Montana State17 18 16 12 63 
Utah21 12 18 22 73 

Montana State (1-2): Darian White 21, Madison Jackson 11, Katelynn Limardo 10, Tori Martell 5, Kola Bad Bear 5, Skye Lindsay 5, Taylor Janssen 4, Lexi Deden 2.

Utah (2-1): Andrea Torres 11, Brynna Maxwell 11, Lola Pendande 10, Dru Gylten 5, Niyah Becker 3, Kemery Martin 12, Kennady McQueen 9, Peyton McFarland 8, Zuzanna Puc 4.

Lewis-Clark State 66, MSU-Northern 54

Lewis-Clark State16 14 24 12 66 
MSU-Northern10 22 13 54 

Lewis-Clark State: Abbie Johnson 15, Kiara Burlage 14, Peyton Souvenir 15, Abby Farmer 9, Jansen Edmiston 4, Sara Muehlhausen 2, Maddie Holm 2, Callie Stevens 5.

MSU-Northern: Ryley Kehr 5, Sydney Hovde 10, Allix Goldhahn 10, Mckenzie Gunter 4, Peyton Kehr 13, L'Tia Lawrence 2, Dulci Skunkcap 2, Morgan Mason 2, Cameron Mooney 6.

