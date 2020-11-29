Women's basketball

Carroll 99, Lewis-Clark State 48

Lewis-Clark State19 18 48 
Carroll25 21 31 22 99 

Lewis-Clark State: Abbie Johnson 8, Kiara Burlage 15, Abby Farmer 2, Jansen Edmiston 10, Rachel Schroeder 4, Madeline Weaver 2, Sara Muhelhausen 2, Alexis Skykora 2, Heidi Sellmann 3.

Carroll: Jamie Pickens 8, Danielle Wagner 24, Christine Denny 11, Kamden Hilborn 11, SIenna Swannack 12, Jaidyn Lyman 5, Genesis Wilkinson 10, Erica Nessan 2, Molly McDermott 3, Maddie Geritz 13.

Oregon State 88, UM Western 54

UM Western10 18 17 54 
Oregon State19 13 30 26 88 

Montana Western: Brynley Fitzgerald 9, Natali Denning 8, Paige Holmes 1, Shainy Mack 4, Mesa King 4, Jenni Weber 12, Lilly Gopher 11, Sydney Sheridan 5.

Oregon State: Aleah Goodman 12, Taya Corosdale 6, Sasha Goforth 11, Ellie Mack 3, Taylor Jones 24, Jelena Mitrovic 10, Savannah Samuel 7, Jovana Subasic 2, Jasmine Simmons 13.

 

Tags

Load comments