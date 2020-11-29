Women's basketball
Carroll 99, Lewis-Clark State 48
|Lewis-Clark State
|19
|18
|7
|4
|—
|48
|Carroll
|25
|21
|31
|22
|—
|99
Lewis-Clark State: Abbie Johnson 8, Kiara Burlage 15, Abby Farmer 2, Jansen Edmiston 10, Rachel Schroeder 4, Madeline Weaver 2, Sara Muhelhausen 2, Alexis Skykora 2, Heidi Sellmann 3.
Carroll: Jamie Pickens 8, Danielle Wagner 24, Christine Denny 11, Kamden Hilborn 11, SIenna Swannack 12, Jaidyn Lyman 5, Genesis Wilkinson 10, Erica Nessan 2, Molly McDermott 3, Maddie Geritz 13.
Oregon State 88, UM Western 54
|UM Western
|10
|18
|9
|17
|—
|54
|Oregon State
|19
|13
|30
|26
|—
|88
Montana Western: Brynley Fitzgerald 9, Natali Denning 8, Paige Holmes 1, Shainy Mack 4, Mesa King 4, Jenni Weber 12, Lilly Gopher 11, Sydney Sheridan 5.
Oregon State: Aleah Goodman 12, Taya Corosdale 6, Sasha Goforth 11, Ellie Mack 3, Taylor Jones 24, Jelena Mitrovic 10, Savannah Samuel 7, Jovana Subasic 2, Jasmine Simmons 13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.