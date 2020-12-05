Women's basketball

Montana Western 83, College of Idaho 51

College of Idaho 916 14 12 51 
Montana Western19 13 17 34 83 

College of Idaho (0-2): Sienna Riggle 1, Lexi Mitchell 4, Sophia Jackson 6, Allie Cannon 14, Cierra Dvorak 4, Emma Anderson 11, Kenadee French 3, Kiersten Rasmussen 8.

Montana Western (1-0): Brynley Fitzgerald 12, Mesa King 8, Paige Holmes 4, Shainy Mack 6, Sydney Sheridan 16, Natali Denning 10, Jenni Weber 17, Lilly Gopher 2, Jayden Winslow 6, Margaret Anderson 2.

Wyoming 79, Denver 67

Denver18 17 19 13 67 
Wyoming12 21 21 25 79 

Denver (1-2): Meghan Boyd 11, Anna Jackson 8, Sam Deem 8, Tsimba Malonga 5, Claire Gritt 3, Uju Ezeudu 26, Alexius Foster 6.

Wyoming (1-0): Dagny Davidsdottir 14, Alba Sanchez Ramos 12, McKinley Bradshaw 18, Quinn Weidemann 11, Tommi Olson 8, Jaye Johnson 5, Ola Ustowska 9, Grace Ellis 2.

 

