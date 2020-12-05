Women's basketball
Montana Western 83, College of Idaho 51
|College of Idaho
|9
|16
|14
|12
|—
|51
|Montana Western
|19
|13
|17
|34
|—
|83
College of Idaho (0-2): Sienna Riggle 1, Lexi Mitchell 4, Sophia Jackson 6, Allie Cannon 14, Cierra Dvorak 4, Emma Anderson 11, Kenadee French 3, Kiersten Rasmussen 8.
Montana Western (1-0): Brynley Fitzgerald 12, Mesa King 8, Paige Holmes 4, Shainy Mack 6, Sydney Sheridan 16, Natali Denning 10, Jenni Weber 17, Lilly Gopher 2, Jayden Winslow 6, Margaret Anderson 2.
Wyoming 79, Denver 67
|Denver
|18
|17
|19
|13
|—
|67
|Wyoming
|12
|21
|21
|25
|—
|79
Denver (1-2): Meghan Boyd 11, Anna Jackson 8, Sam Deem 8, Tsimba Malonga 5, Claire Gritt 3, Uju Ezeudu 26, Alexius Foster 6.
Wyoming (1-0): Dagny Davidsdottir 14, Alba Sanchez Ramos 12, McKinley Bradshaw 18, Quinn Weidemann 11, Tommi Olson 8, Jaye Johnson 5, Ola Ustowska 9, Grace Ellis 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.