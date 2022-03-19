Yellowjackets-Battlin' Bears Icebreaker Open
Saturday
at Lockwood High School track
Women
Team scores: MSU Billings 182, Montana Tech 151, Providence 119, Rocky Mountain College 100, Dickinson State 23, Dawson Community College 1.
100: 1, Jacobson, Natylia, Montana Tech, 12.53, w:-3.7. 2, Chase, Chantel, Msu-Billings, 13.30, w:-2.0. 3, Wahl, Kellan, Rocky Mounta, 13.34, w:-3.7. 4, Ratz, Emily, Montana Tech, 13.45, w:-3.7. 5, Thompson, Madison, Msu-Billings, 13.62, w:-3.7. 6, Hamill, Katelyn, Msu-Billings, 13.78, w:-2.0.
400: 1, Severson, Madeline, Msu-Billings, 1:01.26. 2, Zent, Abbi, Msu-Billings, 1:09.76.
200: 1, Wahl, Kellan, Rocky Mounta, 27.07, w:-1.4. 2, Chase, Chantel, Msu-Billings, 27.15, w:-1.4. 3, Gordon, Taylor, Msu-Billings, 28.25, w:-1.4. 4, Clark, Abby, Montana Tech, 28.26, w:-1.4. 5, Hamill, Katelyn, Msu-Billings, 29.04, w:-1.4. 6, Lozano, Jessica, Providence (, 29.60, w:-2.2.
800: 1, Little Light, Sydney, Rocky Mounta, 2:18.87. 2, Whitmer, Ally, Msu-Billings, 2:31.15. 3, Hugs, Marion, Rocky Mounta, 2:40.02. 4, Kelly, Madison, Montana Tech, 2:40.14. 5, Taylor, Skyler, Msu-Billings, 2:48.19. 6, Carter, Violet, Rocky Mounta, 2:54.06.
1,500: 1, Timm, Grace, Dickinson St, 5:18.36. 2, Wiersema, Kit, Msu-Billings, 5:27.64. 3, Hoffman-Gaschk, Emberlyn, Unattached, 5:28.97. 4, Hugs, Marion, Rocky Mounta, 5:34.82. 5, Carter, Violet, Rocky Mounta, 5:47.30. 6, Koech, Doreen, Providence (, 5:54.30.
5,000: 1, Stoppel, Kailee, Msu-Billings, 18:58.83. 2, Manning, Carlin, Montana Tech, 20:10.98. 3, Perez, Piper, Dickinson St, 20:58.16. 4, Hashley, Alisa, Montana Tech, 21:35.61. 5, Oberlander, Haylie, Dickinson St, 22:00.80. 6, Stroop, Zoey, Dickinson St, 22:18.56.
100 hurdles: (w: -2.2) 1, Severson, Olleca, Montana Tech, 16.45. 2, Beaudin, Naiya, Montana Tech, 16.80. 3, Mulvehill, Breah, Rocky Mounta, 17.69. 4, alexander, grace, Providence (, 18.50. 5, Lozano, Jessica, Providence (, 18.77.
400 hurdles: 1, Clark, Annelise, Msu-Billings, 1:11.46. 2, Severson, Olleca, Montana Tech, 1:11.89. 3, Durbin, Sierra, Msu-Billings, 1:13.19.
400 relay: 1, Montana Tech 'A' 49.47. 2, Msu-Billings 'B' 52.1A.
1,600 relay: 1, Montana Tech 'A' 4:16.15. 2, Msu-Billings 'B' 4:17.02. 3, Msu-Billings 'A' 4:40.50. 4, Rocky Mountain 'A' 4:55.57.
High jump: 1, Clark, Abby, Montana Tech, J1.52m. 2, Severson, Madeline, Msu-Billings, J1.47m. 3, Mulvehill, Breah, Rocky Mounta, J1.47m. 4, Manecke, Dakota, Rocky Mounta, J1.37m.
Pole vault: 1, Manecke, Dakota, Rocky Mounta, 3.40m. 2, Earling, Olivia, Rocky Mounta, 3.10m. 3, johnson, violet, Providence (, 2.95m. 4, Bertsch, terra, Providence (, 2.80m.
Long jump: 1, Beaudin, Naiya, Montana Tech, 5.23m, w:+0.0. 2, Thompson, Madison, Msu-Billings, 5.03m, w:+0.0. 3, Earling, Olivia, Rocky Mounta, 5.00m, w:+0.0. 4, Clark, Abby, Montana Tech, 4.99m, w:+0.0. 5, Stiles, Hailee, Montana Tech,
4.97m, w:+0.0.
Triple jump: 1, Beaudin, Naiya, Montana Tech, 11.55m, w:2.2. 2, Stiles, Hailee, Montana Tech, 10.10m, w:3.9. 3, gilbert, kaitlyn, Providence (, 8.84m, w:+0.0.
Shot put: 1, Sanchez, Jillian, Providence (, 11.96m. 2, martinez, tatiana, Providence (, 11.23m. 3, Conner, Allyson, Providence (, 11.13m. 4, Moline, Ryann, Msu-Billings, 10.99m. 5, Christman, Aubrie, Msu-Billings, 10.92m. 5, Lobmeyer, Dakota, Msu-Billings, 10.92m.
Discus: 1, Sanchez, Jillian, Providence (, 43.34m. 2, Moline, Ryann, Msu-Billings, 38.97m. 3, Haldorson, Calla, Providence (, 38.73m. 4, martinez, tatiana, Providence (, 38.59m. 5, Sedgwick, Tristen, Montana Tech, 38.43m. 6, Conner, Allyson, Providence (, 37.61m.
Hammer: 1, Conner, Allyson, Providence (, 46.37m. 2, Sanchez, Jillian, Providence (, 46.36m. 3, Evans, kathryn, Providence (, 41.51m. 4, Halverson, Allison, Rocky Mounta, 39.24m. 5, martinez, tatiana, Providence (, 39.14m. 6, Jones, Grace, Msu-Billings, 38.42m.
Javelin: 1, Clark, Mckenzie, Providence (, 44.20m. 2, Jordan, Jenna, Montana Tech, 40.85m. 3, Moline, Ryann, Msu-Billings, 39.35m. 4, Sedgwick, Tristen, Montana Tech, 36.65m. 5, Cookman, Jordan, Msu-Billings, 33.85m. 6, Lawson, Karly, Montana Tech, 33.30m.
Men
Team scores: MSU Billings 153, Rocky Mountain College 129.5, Providence 98.5, Montana Tech 97, Dickinson State 68, Dawson Community College 54, MSU-Northern 5.
100: 1, Fraser, Jayden, Dawson CC, 11.05, w:-2.8. 2, Schlachter, Drake, Montana Tech, 11.37, w:-2.8. 3, Ralston, Ben, Msu-Billings, 11.42, w:-1.9. 4, Bethel, Caden, Rocky Mounta, 11.50, w:-2.8. 5, Garner, Dallin, Dawson CC, 11.57, w:-2.8. 6, Caywood, Caden, Montana Tech, 11.60, w:-2.8.
400: 1, Vanden Bos, Joseph, Rocky Mounta, 51.82. 2, Cleary, Dylan, Rocky Mounta, 52.62. 3, Christiansen, Tucker, Montana Tech, 53.24. 4, Krabbenhoft, Justin, Providence (, 55.50. 5, Carpenter, Milo, Rocky Mounta, 57.47.
200: 1, Ralston, Ben, Msu-Billings, 22.82, w:-2.2. 2, Bethel, Caden, Rocky Mounta, 23.32, w:-2.2. 3, Foster, Jaden, Unattached, 23.42, w:-2.2. 4, Caywood, Caden, Montana Tech, 23.47, w:-2.2. 5, Mcmillan, Joe, Providence (, 24.17, w:-2.2. 6, Jetmore, Jay, Rocky Mounta, 24.29, w:-2.2.
800: 1, Ackerman, Ase, Msu-Billings, 1:57.86. 2, Jessop, Carson, Msu-Billings, 1:59.85. 3, Duffey, Jackson, Rocky Mounta, 2:00.11. 4, Vanden Bos, Joseph, Rocky Mounta, 2:03.33. 5, Peiro, Jordi, Msu-Billings, 2:05.17. 6, Bailey, Jackson, Msu-Billings, 2:06.40.
1,500: 1, Wilson, Jackson, Rocky Mounta, 4:00.00. 2, Duffey, Jackson, Rocky Mounta, 4:05.63. 3, Colmenero, Ivan, Unattached, 4:06.20. 4, Straus, Logan, Msu-Billings, 4:09.01. 5, Jessop, Carson, Msu-Billings, 4:10.84. 6, Grafe, Nash, Providence (, 4:19.96.
5,000: 1, Morgan, Justin, Montana Tech, 16:14.61. 2, Sheppard, River, Montana Tech, 16:35.37. 3, Barville, Ian, Montana Tech, 16:40.02. 4, Soosloff, Field, Msu-Northern, 16:46.67. 5, Molloy, Ciaran, Providence (, 18:33.51. 6, Chase, Connor, Dawson CC, 18:37.70.
400 hurdles: 1, Jessen, Jacob, Dickinson St, 56.84. 2, Haas, Mark, Dawson CC, 1:02.98.
400 relay: 1, Montana Tech 'A' 43.48. 2, Msu-Billings 'A' 43.84. 3, Rocky Mountain 'A' 43.90.
1,600 relay: 1, Montana Tech 'A' 3:30.62. 2, Rocky Mountain 'A' 3:31.03. 3, Rocky Mountain 'B' 3:49.01. 4, Msu-Billings 'B' 3:49.43.
High jump: 1, Krabbenhoft, Justin, Providence (, J1.80m. 2, Tomlin, Braden, Rocky Mounta, J1.80m. 3, Okere, Favor, Msu-Billings, J1.75m.
Pole vault: 1, Zander, Hoyt, Dickinson St, 4.40m. 1, Kistler, Chris, Dickinson St, 4.40m. 3, Hunsaker, Scott, Rocky Mounta, 4.10m. 4, Jetmore, Jay, Rocky Mounta, 3.95m. 4, Mcmillan, Joe, Providence (, 3.95m. 6, dotson, nathan, Providence (, 3.80m.
Long jump: 1, Allen, Dane, Dickinson St, 6.97m, w:+0.0. 2, Schlachter, Drake, Montana Tech, 6.80m, w:1.5. 3, Girres, Shane, Providence (, 6.65m, w:0.8. 4, Krabbenhoft, Justin, Providence (, 6.48m, w:+0.0. 5, Keating, Chase, Dawson CC, 6.46m, w:+0.0. 6, Harper, Lucas, Msu-Billings, 6.27m, w:+0.0.
Triple jump: 1, Allen, Dane, Dickinson St, 14.19m, w:0.8. 2, Fenley, Ryan, Dickinson St, 13.10m, w:4.8. 3, McMillen, Garrett, Msu-Billings, 12.93m, w:3.7. 4, Keating, Chase, Dawson CC, 12.81m, w:3.3. 5, Girres, Shane, Providence (, 12.57m, w:2.3. 6, Detwiler, Girma, Providence (, 12.43m, w:4.6.
Shot put: 1, Anderson, Braden, Msu-Billings, 14.18m. 2, Cross, Forrest, Msu-Billings, 14.06m. 3, Pryor, Imhotep, Providence (, 12.84m. 4, Barkell, Elijah, Rocky Mounta, 12.75m. 5, Ehrlich, Presten, Montana Tech, 12.47m. 6, Difort, Daniel, Montana Tech, 12.39m.
Discus: 1, Cross, Forrest, Msu-Billings, 43.99m. 2, Pryor, Imhotep, Providence (, 40.73m. 3, Barkell, Elijah, Rocky Mounta, 38.26m. 4, Schlepp, Ethan, Montana Tech, 36.67m. 5, meikle, logan, Providence (, 35.06m. 6, cearley, adam, Providence (, 32.62m.
Hammer: 1, Pryor, Imhotep, Providence (, 48.65m. 2, Cross, Forrest, Msu-Billings, 44.40m. 3, Guisti, Coen, Msu-Billings, 43.32m. 4, Barkell, Elijah, Rocky Mounta, 42.79m. 5, Anderson, Braden, Msu-Billings, 34.31m. 6, Klein, Ryder, Msu-Billings, 32.09m.
Javelin: 1, Klein, Ryder, Msu-Billings, 48.10m. 2, Difort, Daniel, Montana Tech, 47.95m. 3, jones, hudson, Providence (, 45.50m. 4, Barkell, Elijah, Rocky Mounta, 37.60m. 5, Carlson, Benton, Dawson CC, 37.50m.
