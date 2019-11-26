DICKINSON, N.D. — Dickinson State University announced the signing of Sidney wrestler Kaiden Cline on Tuesday.

Cline is expected to compete at 125 pounds for the Blue Hawks. He is a two-time state finalist, and he won a state championship at 103 pounds last season as a junior in helping the Eagles to the Class A state title.

“We are excited for Kaiden to join the team,” DSU coach Justin Schlecht said in a school press release. “We believe Kaiden’s work ethic and discipline on the mat will fit in great with the expectations of a Blue Hawk wrestler.

“Kaiden comes from a great high school program that consistently turns out great wrestlers. We believe that Kaiden has great potential and the work ethic to make his potential shine.”

