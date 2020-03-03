BILLINGS — Tuesday's scheduled nonconference softball doubleheader between Montana State Billings and Carroll College at Atavus Group Stadium was postponed due to high winds in the Billings Area.

According to an MSUB press release, extreme winds approaching 60 mph rendered the games unplayable. A makeup date has not yet been set.

The Yellowjackets swept a doubleheader between the teams Monday in Billings. MSUB won by scores of 4-3 and 10-5.

The Jackets will begin Great Northwest Athletic Conference play on Saturday with a doubleheader at Simon Fraser. Carroll will open its Cascade Collegiate Conference schedule on Friday at home with two games against Eastern Oregon.

